Rainfall Warning: A Huge Storm Is Expected To Bring About 80 mm of Rain Tonight

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Metro Vancouver is expected to be hit with about 80 mm of rain just tonight alone.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning this morning, saying that “an intense frontal system is rapidly approaching the south coast today.”

Light-to-moderate levels of rain are expected by the afternoon, while heavier rain is expected to arrive later in the evening and overnight.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Most of Metro Vancouver is expected to get about 80 mm of rain, while parts of Vancouver Island are expected to get anywhere from 80 mm to 100 mm.

All that rain, however, is expected to ease up by mid-day tomorrow.

It may not be the best news, but it could be a lot worse, as Vancouver saw last week, with all the snow that nearly crippled the city.

Stay safe, folks!

