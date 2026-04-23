In the summer of 2019, the B.C. government began activating speed cameras.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of B.C. drivers have been ticketed for either speeding or running red lights, with said speed cameras being installed in locations based on “extensive data analysis” in certain intersections.

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Speeding Through Intersections

In 2025 alone, over 128,000 drivers were issued tickets for traffic violations related to speeding and running red lights. These all occurred under the traffic camera program, which have been established in specific places. This includes intersections where red light running and speeding incidents result in serious crashes or fatalities, and where the cameras will provide “the most significant safety improvements,” said the province.

“RoadSafetyBC operates intersection safety cameras (ISC) at 140 high-risk intersections, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout B.C. There are 105 cameras that monitor red light violations and 35 that monitor both red light and speed violations.”

The majority of violation tickets handed out in 2025 were from red light running, adding up to the tune of 86,416. On the other hand, there were 41,872 speeding tickets issued.

According to the province, “the data shows fewer drivers are running red lights at all camera locations. The cameras have also helped reduce serious crashes, including side‑impact, head‑on, and pedestrian crashes. As a result, roads are safer for everyone.”

Which Intersections Have the Most Speeders and Red-Light Runners?

That title would go to the intersection at Nordel Way and 84th Avenue in Delta. Data shows that 4,612 vehicles were caught speeding through there. Moreover, 2,550 ran red lights.

The next would go to Oak Street and West 57th Avenue in Vancouver with 4,563 speeders and 1,847 red-light runners. Following that is Grandview Highway and Rupert Street in Vancouver, and Lougheed Highway and 207th Street in Maple Ridge with 3,000 speeders each.

The B.C. government notes that signs are posted on roadways to notify motorists about upcoming monitored intersections.