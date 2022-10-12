The Autumn Bloom At John Hendry Park In Vancouver Is A Sight To Be Seen

Fall for fall by going on a scenic stroll through Vancouver’s picturesque John Hendry Park.

Also known as Trout Lake Park, the serene 27-hectare park reaches full autumn bloom mid to late October and it’s truly a sight to be seen.

It’s the perfect place to get some fall shots with vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow lining the pristine lake.

Leaf-peepers may even want to bring along a blanket and have a cozy picnic while they’re at it. Or just act like a kid again and jump into a crunchy pile of leaves.

One thing is for sure though, you’re definitely going to want to have a pumpkin spice latte while soaking up all this beautiful foliage.

And the sprawling beach area and wildlife habitat surrounding the lake may just make you forget you’re still in the city.

Take A Look Yourself

John Hendry Park

Where: 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

