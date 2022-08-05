This Richmond Playground Has Trampolines And a Duck Pond

Keep the kids busy this summer by organizing a play date at this one-of-a-kind park in Richmond. Garden City Park has something for every youngster, whether they enjoy climbing, sliding or playing in sand.

The park features several climbing structures, in-ground trampolines, two long metal slides and a large sandbox.

Kids can also cool off with a water play area, which includes a stream and water table.

Those hoping to do some duck watching can do so at the nearby duck pond, located along a paved walking path.

And it gets bonus points for having lots of parking and some shaded areas where you can enjoy a picnic with the whole family.

Garden City Park

Where: 6620 Garden City Road, Richmond

