This Dinosaur Themed Playground In Langley Is a Mini Jurassic Park

If you have a dino lover in your life, this dinosaur playground in Langley is the perfect place to take them.

It features a giant T-Rex head on top of a climbing structure, a climbing wall that looks like a dinosaur spine and giant dino eggs to climb inside of.

RELATED: 7 Best Playgrounds In Langley Your Kids Will Love During Their Next Play Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism | Langley City, BC (@discoverlangleycity)

Park-goers can also enjoy lots of bouldering walls and other unique features like a face-to-face swing, a giant spinner and a wooden climbing area.

Find it behind the Al Anderson Memorial Pool. There’s free parking available nearby, just off 205A Street between 48 Avenue and 51B Avenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Langley with Littles | Sharing family fun in the Lower Mainland (@langleywithlittles)

Make a whole day of it and check out the splash pad and outdoor pool, as well as a scenic creek, wooded area and walking paths right behind the park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph | Family Travel Blogger (@threetravelingtots)

RELATED:

Dinosaur Playground In Langley

Park name: City Park Langley

Address: 20577-20605 48 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 3L6. Find it behind the Al Anderson Memorial Pool

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.