It’s hard to believe we have reached the half-way mark of the first month of 2022!

As the snow melts and as temperatures pick up slightly, it’s time to get over the holiday ‘hangover’ and look forward to what the new year really has to offer.

Here’s our roundup of fun and exciting things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy A Decadent Cup of Hot Chocolate

One of the most anticipated annual winter events, the Hot Chocolate Festival is returning this weekend. Every year coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. These delicious treats are perfect on a cold winter day, and to get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.

Wear Stretchy Pants and Go Dine Out

It’s that time of year again where you can now try a number of restaurants on your bucket list for just a fraction of the cost. Dine Out Vancouver is back from Jan. 14 to Jan. 31, with 328 restaurants and it’s the perfect excuse to try something new. Check out some suggested menus to try that are a steal of a deal.

Hit Up Street Food City

This amazing street foods festival will be returning to celebrate their 10th year anniversary in Vancouver. Street Food City X will be taking place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. The event will span across nine days from January 15 – 23, 2022.

Go Skating Under The Sky

Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown. Skating here is truly magical and feels like something out of a Christmas movie. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

Check Out The Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy Junk Food as Art

There is a fun new gallery in Richmond where many beloved snacks and treats are on display in a super fun and interactive concept. The junk food gallery is on display at Lipont Gallery in Richmond. The best part is it’s entirely free.

Experience ‘Lights with Heights’

With much anticipation Canyon Lights returned this year to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. You can witness the Capilano River being illuminated, while walking across the 140 metre breath-taking suspension bridge. The entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure is also lit up with dazzling lights. The displays will be on until January 23.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Check Out The New Bridge in West Vancouver

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula. Note however that some areas are still under construction and hours may be limited.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you’re a John Lennon or Yoko Ono fan, you may be interested in the Vancouver Art Gallery’s exhibit “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko”. The exhibit looks at the couple’s collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit is on now at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. The exhibit is on until January 23.

Go On a Kid-friendly Winter Walk or Hike

Bundle up and go for a winter walk in many of the beautiful locations here in B.C. There are some parks and trails that are even more beautiful in the winter. Queen Elizabeth Park, Green Timbers Forest, or Pacific Spirit Regional Park are just a fe that are perfect for a stroll with kids and are exceptionally beautiful during the winter-time. Be sure to wrap up though and wear the right footwear, it’s slippery out there.

Get Tickets To A New Immersive Cocktail Experience

A new fun cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver that will replace the previous Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown. This time it will be a mystical and fantasy-filled cocktail event that will mimic the Alice in Wonderland story. The experience will be filled with themed decor and drinks and is expected to sell out.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

This immersive experience in Richmond is a fun indoor activity to check out. The Moon and Back Gallery is best known for its themed rooms coupled with augmented virtual reality, perfect for your next trippy Instagram picture.

Try Snow Shoeing

Don’t let the snow stop you from exploring this winter! Strap on your snowshoes and head outside with some beautiful snowshoe trails in BC. As with many of the local mountains, it is a good idea to check wait times and make reservations in advance.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you have a warm, safe and enjoyable weekend.

