Richmond Just Got a New Junk Food Gallery and Admission is Free

Junk food and candy lovers will definitely appreciate this art.

There is a fun new gallery in Richmond where many beloved snacks and treats are on display in a super fun and interactive concept.

Jeff Wilson’s SuperFiller series has come to life, and guests are loving the ‘eye candy.’

The junk food gallery is on display at Lipont Gallery in Richmond. The best part… it’s entirely FREE.

Guests will be able to view and interact with snacks like never before. From Doritos to Hickory Sticks and so much more, many delicious snacks will be on display in this real life junk food gallery.

There are even shelves full of chips and shopping carts to pose with.

It is recommended though to register in advance online.

SuperFiller Exhibit at Lipont Gallery

When: Ends January 5, 2022

Hours: Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Address: Lipont Place – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

