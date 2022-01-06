Here’s All 328 Restaurants Participating In Dine Out Vancouver This Year

Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2022 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 228 restaurants.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2022 will mark the 20th year of the ever popular festival, which will run from January 14 to 31.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, and $50-$59. (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2022 Restaurants

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

1931 Gallery Bistro 75 West Coast Grill A. Bento Acorn Acqua Restaurant & Bar Afghan Horsemen Restaurant Afghan Kitchen Al Porto Ristorante Alimentaria Mexicana Alouette Bistro Alphabet City Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek AnnaLena The Arbor Arike Restaurant + Cocktail Bar Arms Reach Bistro Ask for Luigi Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby Bacaro Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge Baci A Taste of Italy Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Kitsilano Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Broadway Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Davie Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Robson Banter Room Bar Gobo Barney’s on Granville Bartholomew Bayside Lounge BC Kitchen Beach House Restaurant Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar Belgard Kitchen Bellaggio Cafe Bells & Whistles – Dunbar Bells & Whistles – Fraser BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina – Kitsilano Bin 4 Burger Lounge Bistro Sakana Black + Blue Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Commercial Drive Bombay Kitchen + Bar – South Granville Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant Bonta Italian Ristorante Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Bovine Rice Bowls Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen Bravo Cucina Ristorante BREWHALL Britannia Brewing – Ladner Britannia Brewing – Steveston Brix & Mortar Browns Socialhouse Bruno Restaurant Bufala Edgemont Bufala Kerrisdale Burdock & Co Burgoo Bistro – Downtown Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale Burgoo Bistro – Main Street Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey Burnaby Mountain Restaurant Butcher & Bullock C|PRIME Modern Italian Steak & Wine Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford Cactus Club Cafe – Ash Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay Cactus Club Cafe – Langley Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre Cactus Club Cafe – Robson Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown Café One Cannibal Cafe Cantina Norte Capo & The Spritz Cardero’s Restaurant Carlino Catch Kitchen + Bar Cazba Restaurant Chambar Restaurant Charcoal & Woodz Restaurant & Bar Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle – Kerrisdale Cheshire Cheese Restaurant & Bar Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano Chi Vegan Chickpea Chop Steakhouse & Bar Cibo Trattoria Coast Restaurant Cold Tea Restaurant Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer Cuchillo D/6 Bar & Lounge Davie Dosa Company Di Beppe District Bar Restaurant Diva at the Met Dockside Restaurant Earls Ambleside Beach Earls Fir Street Earls Robson Earls Test Kitchen Earls Yaletown East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street el Santo Ember Indian Kitchen Espana restaurant Ltd Fable Diner Fable Diner & Bar Fable Kitchen Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Farina A Legna Feast The Neighbourhood Table Fishworks Five Sails Flying Beaver Bar & Grill Flying Pig – Gastown Flying Pig – Olympic Village Flying Pig – Yaletown Forage Fort Pub & Grill Four Olives Restaurant Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar Freebird Table & Bar French Table Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar Fufú Café Gino’s Restaurant Glass House Estate Winery Glowbal Greek by Anatoli Greek Gastown Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen Gyoza Bar Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway H Tasting Lounge H2 Rotisserie & Bar Harbour Oyster + Bar Harold’s Kitchen and Bar Hart House Restaurant Hawksworth Restaurant Hello Nori Hendricks Honey Salt Hook Seabar Hotpot Palace Hydra Estiatorio Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street Indian Delicacy INDUS Grill & Bar Italian Kitchen Italian Osteria & Cheesebar Izakaya Gon’s Jamjar Canteen Jess’ Restaurant Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House Johnnys On Oak Jules Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown Kinton Ramen Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill Kobe Japanese Steak House Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba- Brentwood La Boqueria Tasting Room La Piazza Dario Ristorante L’Abattoir Ladurée Las Margaritas Restaurant Le Crocodile restaurant Lift Bar Grill View Liuyishou Hot Pot Vancouver Living Room at Hotel Belmont Lobby Restaurant Lodge Steakhouse Lucky Taco Luppolo Brewing Company Mackenzie Room Maenam Mahony’s Tavern – Convention Centre Mahony’s Tavern – False Creek Maizal Restaurant Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria Maria’s Taverna Mary’s on Davie Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines Meinhardt Fine Foods Met Bar and Grill Mila Plant Based Milestones – Coquitlam Milestones – Guildford Milestones – Langley Milestones – Park Royal Milestones – Southpoint Milestones – Tsawwassen Minami Restaurant MIXT Lobby Lounge Moxies – Davie Moxies – Langley Moxies – Richmond Notch8 Nuba – Gastown Nuba – Kitsilano Nuba – Mount Pleasant Nuba – Yaletown Old Spaghetti Factory – Gastown Ophelia P2B Bistro & Bar Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street Paella Guys Palate Kitchen Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar Paul Bakery, Cafe & Restaurant Pepino’s Spaghetti House Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar Pizzeria Farina Pizzeria Spacca Napoli Poor Italian Ristorante Popina Cantina Portobello Ristorante Potluck Hawker Eatery Pourhouse Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Provence Marinaside RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub Riverway Restaurant Robba da Matti – Gastown Robba da Matti – West End Robba da Matti – Yaletown Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co – Main Street Romer’s – Kitsilano “Romer’s – Port Moody Romer’s – River District RV’S Butter Kitchen S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey Sai Woo Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro Sandbar Restaurant Say Mercy! Seaside Provisions Seasons in The Park Shaughnessy Restaurant Shin Ka Gyuu Shoestring Cafe Showcase Restaurant & Bar Siddhartha’s Indian Kitchen Sing Sing Beer Bar Smoke & Bones BBQ Social Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub Stanley’s Bar & Grill Stock & Supply Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street Sushi Maro Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge Tacofino Ocho Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village Tap & Barrel – Shipyards Teahouse Restaurant Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood Tendon Kohaku – Downtown The Pawn Shop YVR The Rise Global Fusion Eatery The Three Brits Public House The Wild Fig Restaurant + Lounge Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant Torafuku Trading Post Brewing – Abbotsford Trading Post Brewing – Fort Langley Trattoria – Kitsilano Tutto Restaurant & Bar UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar Vaades The Indian Restaurant Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar Victor Vij’s Village Taphouse Water St. Cafe West Oak Restaurant Winston Yokohama teppanyaki & Sushi Bar Yuu Japanese Tapas Zaatar w Zeit Zarak by Afghan Kitchen

