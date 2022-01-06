Here’s All 328 Restaurants Participating In Dine Out Vancouver This Year

604 Now | @604now | January 6, 2022
Food
dine out vancouver 2022
Photo: stu_spivack / Flickr

Dine Out Vancouver will return for 2022 and just revealed its highly anticipated lineup featuring 228 restaurants.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience meals at hundreds of restaurants across Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2022 will mark the 20th year of the ever popular festival, which will run from January 14 to 31.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, and $50-$59. (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2022 Restaurants

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

  1. 1931 Gallery Bistro
  2. 75 West Coast Grill
  3. A. Bento
  4. Acorn
  5. Acqua Restaurant & Bar
  6. Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
  7. Afghan Kitchen
  8. Al Porto Ristorante
  9. Alimentaria Mexicana
  10. Alouette Bistro
  11. Alphabet City
  12. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
  13. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
  14. AnnaLena
  15. The Arbor
  16. Arike Restaurant + Cocktail Bar
  17. Arms Reach Bistro
  18. Ask for Luigi
  19. Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley
  20. Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby
  21. Bacaro
  22. Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
  23. Baci A Taste of Italy
  24. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Kitsilano
  25. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Broadway
  26. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Davie
  27. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Robson
  28. Banter Room
  29. Bar Gobo
  30. Barney’s on Granville
  31. Bartholomew
  32. Bayside Lounge
  33. BC Kitchen
  34. Beach House Restaurant
  35. Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar
  36. Belgard Kitchen
  37. Bellaggio Cafe
  38. Bells & Whistles – Dunbar
  39. Bells & Whistles – Fraser
  40. BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina – Kitsilano
  41. Bin 4 Burger Lounge
  42. Bistro Sakana
  43. Black + Blue
  44. Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
  45. Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
  46. Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
  47. Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
  48. Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
  49. Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Commercial Drive
  50. Bombay Kitchen + Bar – South Granville
  51. Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
  52. Bonta Italian Ristorante
  53. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  54. Bovine Rice Bowls
  55. Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen
  56. Bravo Cucina Ristorante
  57. BREWHALL
  58. Britannia Brewing – Ladner
  59. Britannia Brewing – Steveston
  60. Brix & Mortar
  61. Browns Socialhouse
  62. Bruno Restaurant
  63. Bufala Edgemont
  64. Bufala Kerrisdale
  65. Burdock & Co
  66. Burgoo Bistro – Downtown
  67. Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale
  68. Burgoo Bistro – Main Street
  69. Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey
  70. Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
  71. Butcher & Bullock
  72. C|PRIME Modern Italian Steak & Wine
  73. Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
  74. Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
  75. Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
  76. Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
  77. Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
  78. Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam
  79. Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
  80. Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
  81. Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
  82. Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
  83. Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
  84. Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
  85. Cactus Club Cafe – Robson
  86. Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road
  87. Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall
  88. Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
  89. Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
  90. Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
  91. Café One
  92. Cannibal Cafe
  93. Cantina Norte
  94. Capo & The Spritz
  95. Cardero’s Restaurant
  96. Carlino
  97. Catch Kitchen + Bar
  98. Cazba Restaurant
  99. Chambar Restaurant
  100. Charcoal & Woodz Restaurant & Bar
  101. Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle – Kerrisdale
  102. Cheshire Cheese Restaurant & Bar
  103. Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour
  104. Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
  105. Chi Vegan
  106. Chickpea
  107. Chop Steakhouse & Bar
  108. Cibo Trattoria
  109. Coast Restaurant
  110. Cold Tea Restaurant
  111. Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
  112. Cuchillo
  113. D/6 Bar & Lounge
  114. Davie Dosa Company
  115. Di Beppe
  116. District Bar Restaurant
  117. Diva at the Met
  118. Dockside Restaurant
  119. Earls Ambleside Beach
  120. Earls Fir Street
  121. Earls Robson
  122. Earls Test Kitchen
  123. Earls Yaletown
  124. East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway
  125. East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street
  126. el Santo
  127. Ember Indian Kitchen
  128. Espana restaurant Ltd
  129. Fable Diner
  130. Fable Diner & Bar
  131. Fable Kitchen
  132. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
  133. Farina A Legna
  134. Feast The Neighbourhood Table
  135. Fishworks
  136. Five Sails
  137. Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
  138. Flying Pig – Gastown
  139. Flying Pig – Olympic Village
  140. Flying Pig – Yaletown
  141. Forage
  142. Fort Pub & Grill
  143. Four Olives Restaurant
  144. Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
  145. Freebird Table & Bar
  146. French Table
  147. Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar
  148. Fufú Café
  149. Gino’s Restaurant
  150. Glass House Estate Winery
  151. Glowbal
  152. Greek by Anatoli
  153. Greek Gastown
  154. Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
  155. Gyoza Bar
  156. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
  157. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
  158. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
  159. H Tasting Lounge
  160. H2 Rotisserie & Bar
  161. Harbour Oyster + Bar
  162. Harold’s Kitchen and Bar
  163. Hart House Restaurant
  164. Hawksworth Restaurant
  165. Hello Nori
  166. Hendricks
  167. Honey Salt
  168. Hook Seabar
  169. Hotpot Palace
  170. Hydra Estiatorio
  171. Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street
  172. Indian Delicacy
  173. INDUS Grill & Bar
  174. Italian Kitchen
  175. Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
  176. Izakaya Gon’s
  177. Jamjar Canteen
  178. Jess’ Restaurant
  179. Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
  180. Johnnys On Oak
  181. Jules
  182. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
  183. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
  184. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
  185. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
  186. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
  187. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
  188. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
  189. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
  190. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
  191. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
  192. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
  193. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
  194. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
  195. Kinton Ramen
  196. Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
  197. Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill
  198. Kobe Japanese Steak House
  199. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam
  200. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
  201. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale
  202. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba- Brentwood
  203. La Boqueria Tasting Room
  204. La Piazza Dario Ristorante
  205. L’Abattoir
  206. Ladurée
  207. Las Margaritas Restaurant
  208. Le Crocodile restaurant
  209. Lift Bar Grill View
  210. Liuyishou Hot Pot Vancouver
  211. Living Room at Hotel Belmont
  212. Lobby Restaurant
  213. Lodge Steakhouse
  214. Lucky Taco
  215. Luppolo Brewing Company
  216. Mackenzie Room
  217. Maenam
  218. Mahony’s Tavern – Convention Centre
  219. Mahony’s Tavern – False Creek
  220. Maizal Restaurant
  221. Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria
  222. Maria’s Taverna
  223. Mary’s on Davie
  224. Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
  225. Meinhardt Fine Foods
  226. Met Bar and Grill
  227. Mila Plant Based
  228. Milestones – Coquitlam
  229. Milestones – Guildford
  230. Milestones – Langley
  231. Milestones – Park Royal
  232. Milestones – Southpoint
  233. Milestones – Tsawwassen
  234. Minami Restaurant
  235. MIXT Lobby Lounge
  236. Moxies – Davie
  237. Moxies – Langley
  238. Moxies – Richmond
  239. Notch8
  240. Nuba – Gastown
  241. Nuba – Kitsilano
  242. Nuba – Mount Pleasant
  243. Nuba – Yaletown
  244. Old Spaghetti Factory – Gastown
  245. Ophelia
  246. P2B Bistro & Bar
  247. Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
  248. Paella Guys
  249. Palate Kitchen
  250. Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
  251. Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
  252. Paul Bakery, Cafe & Restaurant
  253. Pepino’s Spaghetti House
  254. Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
  255. Pizzeria Farina
  256. Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
  257. Poor Italian Ristorante
  258. Popina Cantina
  259. Portobello Ristorante
  260. Potluck Hawker Eatery
  261. Pourhouse
  262. Prestons Restaurant + Lounge
  263. Provence Marinaside
  264. RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
  265. Riverway Restaurant
  266. Robba da Matti – Gastown
  267. Robba da Matti – West End
  268. Robba da Matti – Yaletown
  269. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano
  270. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co – Main Street
  271. Romer’s – Kitsilano
  272. “Romer’s – Port Moody
  273. Romer’s – River District
  274. RV’S Butter Kitchen
  275. S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford
  276. S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley
  277. S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey
  278. Sai Woo
  279. Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
  280. Sandbar Restaurant
  281. Say Mercy!
  282. Seaside Provisions
  283. Seasons in The Park
  284. Shaughnessy Restaurant
  285. Shin Ka Gyuu
  286. Shoestring Cafe
  287. Showcase Restaurant & Bar
  288. Siddhartha’s Indian Kitchen
  289. Sing Sing Beer Bar
  290. Smoke & Bones BBQ
  291. Social
  292. Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
  293. Stanley’s Bar & Grill
  294. Stock & Supply
  295. Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
  296. Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
  297. Sushi Maro
  298. Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
  299. Tacofino Ocho
  300. Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
  301. Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
  302. Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
  303. Teahouse Restaurant
  304. Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood
  305. Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
  306. The Pawn Shop YVR
  307. The Rise Global Fusion Eatery
  308. The Three Brits Public House
  309. The Wild Fig Restaurant + Lounge
  310. Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
  311. Torafuku
  312. Trading Post Brewing – Abbotsford
  313. Trading Post Brewing – Fort Langley
  314. Trattoria – Kitsilano
  315. Tutto Restaurant & Bar
  316. UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
  317. Vaades The Indian Restaurant
  318. Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar
  319. Victor
  320. Vij’s
  321. Village Taphouse
  322. Water St. Cafe
  323. West Oak Restaurant
  324. Winston
  325. Yokohama teppanyaki & Sushi Bar
  326. Yuu Japanese Tapas
  327. Zaatar w Zeit
  328. Zarak by Afghan Kitchen

 

