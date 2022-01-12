7 Dine Out Vancouver Deals That Are Actually A Steal

Foodies can now enjoy some of their favourite dishes for just a fraction of the cost. Dine Out Vancouver is back from Jan. 14 to Jan. 31, with 328 restaurants and it’s the perfect excuse to try something new.

We have previewed the menus and found some amazing offering deals so good that they’re actually a steal. Check out some of these must-taste eateries.

Dine Out Vancouver Deals

Las Margaritas Restaurante

Dig into an authentic three-course Mexican meal for just $27. The Dine Out dinner menu at Las Margaritas Restaurante in Kitsilano is a must.

Choose from the following appetizers: Black Bean Soup, Sope (choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, or veggie topped with re-fried black beans, lettuce, feta and pickled onions) and Prawn Aguachile (Prawns, cucumber, sliced onions, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro and aquachile).

Entree options include Flautas (flour or corn tortillas filled then rolled with seasoned chicken, deep-fried and topped with shredded lettuce, drizzled with sour cream and feta cheese), Pastor Gringa (pastor pork, pineapple and melted cheese between two flour tortillas with a side of guacamole) and Vegetable Tacos (corn, mushrooms and poblano peppers topped with feta in a corn tortillas with crema).

Save room for dessert, there’s churros and a Mexican brownie.

Location: 1999 W 4th Ave, Vancouver

Tacofino Ocho

Another Mexican joint has a killer deal for Dine Out Vancouver. Tacofino Ocho is serving up an epic spread for just $25.

Start off with your choice of appetizer: Molotes (guacamole, crema, pickled onion) or Chips and Salsa (arbol tomatillo, fresca and boracha).

Then choose from a selection of entrees, which include a variety of share plates straight from the grill and served with flour tortillas. Choose one of the following: Pork Belly (salsa negra, pickled tomatillo salad), Wagyu Steak (wild mushroom gratin, edamame chimichurri), Octopus (amarillo mole, grilled potatoes, arugula, bean puree, pickled vegetables) or Cauliflower Steak (amarillo mole, sweet potato, white bean puree, arugula, pickled vegetables).

For dessert, try their Churros (with dulce de leche) or Banana Fritters (with spiced dark chocolate sauce).

Location: 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

RV Butter Kitchen

Get some of the best Indian food the city has to offer (and for a good price too). RV Butter Kitchen is offering a delicious Dine Out meal for $29 that will be sure to keep you coming back for more. And unlike a lot of other eateries, this deal is also available for take out.

Start off with your choice of appetizer: Chicken 65, Mixed Veggie Pakora or Cauliflower 65. Then choose your entree from the following options: Chicken Briyani, Palak Paneer or Lamb Curry.

Last but certainly not least, indulge in one of their traditional Indian desserts. Try the Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai or Kulfi.

Location: 1355 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Mahony’s Tavern

For a casual meal at a great price point, check out Mahony’s Tavern in Olympic Village during Dine Out Vancouver. Their dinner menu is just $28 for three courses.

Try one of their appetizers, like their Roasted Beet Hummus (chickpea & beet dip, crispy chickpeas, tahini, miso, herb & lemon gremolata, toasted baguette), Chowder Pot Pie (rockfish, prawns, bacon, in a fennel cream broth, puff pastry) or Mahony Salad (baby spinach, minted yogurt dressing, cucumber, green beans, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds).

Next up is their delicious selection of entrees. Choose from Mac & Cheese (elbow macaroni, rich cheese sauce, crispy cheese top, fried jalapenos), Fish & Chips (battered rockfish, minted pea & radish salad, grilled lemon, herbed tartar sauce, fries), Habanero Chicken (crispy breaded chicken, smoked cheddar, habanero aioli, pickled jalapeno, carrot & cabbage slaw, brioche bun) or Grilled 6oz Sirloin (with fries, carrot & cabbage slaw, whiskey peppercorn jus).

For dessert, order some gelato or sorbet. Or you can upgrade to Bailey’s gelato dome for an additional $5 (sour cherries, chocolate crumble, white chocolate).

Location: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Mary’s On Davie

Sink your teeth into some of the best diner food you can find in Vancouver. Mary’s On Davie also has an awesome Dine Out Menu for $29, where you definitely won’t leave hungry.

Start the meal off with their House or Caesar Salad, the Soup of the Day or Cauliflower Bites. Their entree selection includes the legendary Hot Mary Chicken Sandwich, Fish & Chips or Steak & Fries.

Those with a sweet tooth will love their selection of desserts. Try their Bread Pudding with Hot Caramel and Ice Cream, Creme Brulee or Hot Apple Pie with Ice Cream.

Location: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Flying Beaver Bar & Grill

Head to Richmond to visit this popular bar & grill while watching the planes take off. Plus, they have a pretty good deal for Dine Out with a $26.50 dinner menu, that is also available for take out.

For an appetizer, try their New England Clam Chower (house made with potatoes, sweet corn, vegetables & our own blend of spices), Caesar Salad or Spanish Prawns (six bacon-wrapped prawns served with cocktail sauce).

As for their entrees, order the Pad Thai (rice noodles, eggs, Szechuan vegetables, almonds & Thai sauce with your choice of chicken, prawns or tofu), Blackened Chicken (spice rubbed 6oz chicken breast drizzled in BBQ sauce & served with mashed potatoes & Szechuan green beans), or Grilled Sockeye Salmon (4oz wild Sockeye salmon in a lemon-leek sauce & served with 7-grain rice & Szechuan green beans).

For dessert, get their to-die-for mini donuts that are tossed in cinnamon sugar & served with creme Anglaise & chocolate sauce.

Location: 4760 Inglis Drive, Richmond

Hawksworth Restaurant

If you’ve always wanted to try Hawksworth Restaurant, now is the time. Check out Vancouver’s best restaurant for lunch, for just $29 during Dine Out.

Start the meal off with a Squash Salad (kale, sunchokes, and a pomegranate vinaigrette). Then move on to a delicious Smoked Fish Chowder entree (with clams, smoked bacon, and toasted baguette).

Lastly, for dessert, enjoy something sweet with their Passionfruit & Vanilla Banana Cake (with vanilla cream).

Location: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

