Vancouver Is Getting a New Cafe For Japanese Cheese Tarts

Who doesn’t love a good cheese tart or cheesecake?

Well foodies get ready for some exciting news. The popular Japanese restaurant chain, Pablo Cheese Tart will be opening up in B.C.

The company is well known for their unique cheese tarts which Vancouver will get to experience soon. There will be 3 new locations to serve you in 2022.

Their treats are oozing with flavour and there is yet a place in Vancouver that is dedicated to cheese tarts as unique and delicious as this well-known Osaka brand.

Locations to open in the future include: Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. However, the Vancouver location will be first and slated to open as early as this summer.

This will be the first location in B.C. Canadian locations already exist in Hamilton, Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary.

What To Expect:

The brand plans to offer a bit more variety here in B.C. as opposed to other provinces. The restaurant is expected to serve up Japanese beverages, pastries, sandwiches, soft serve, along with it famous cheesecakes and tarts.

The tarts themselves are unique in that they are made with a creamy filling and crunchtastic crust. The fillings are unique such as glazed apricot jam, matcha, purple okinawa benii, and so much more.

Take a look at some of their mouthwatering treats:

Pablo Cheese Tart in Vancouver

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

