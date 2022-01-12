Disney Is Filming a New Movie in BC And They’re Hiring For Extras

Have you ever dreamed of starring in a Disney movie? Well this may be your golden opportunity.

The Disney Channel has announced they will be filming right here in B.C. and they are hiring people from ages 8 to 70 years old.

The movie being made is the sequel ‘Under Wraps 2′, which is an original Disney Channel film that features specialty acts. As a result, production is looking for regular extras as well as those that are jugglers, stilt walkers, musicians, pro hula hoopers, street performers and others with special skills.

The actual filming will take place in Victoria. Therefore, extras must be able to get to and from the set in and around Victoria. All hires are asked to be available between the dates January 17th – 20th. If chosen, you must be ready to work as early as 6:00 a.m. and remain available all day.

As expected, all extras hired will be paid. So you get to earn cash while landing a spot in a movie.

Anyone interested is asked to email Rachel and Sara at uw2extras@gmail.com and send the following:

Name, age, phone number, availability

Provide a current photo or selfie

Mention any special skills (if any) that can be used

It’s important to note that a negative COVID-19 test will be required 24- 48 hours the start date. Disney will be paying for the test however.

Break a leg!

