With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Vancouver is preparing for the big games— including announcing the FIFA Fan Festival’s first major music lineup!
From global stars to celebrated Canadian artists, the PNE’s new amphitheatre is about to be packed with amazing acts of all kinds. Here’s what you can expect at the FIFA Fan Festival, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
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FIFA Fan Festival
The FIFA Fan Festival is a free, massive celebration for football fans all over the city. You’ll have the chance to catch matches live on screens across the site, as well as enjoy live music and entertainment alongside food and beverage options. There will also be interactive experiences and football activations.
Concert Lineup
Multiple performances are scheduled all across the 28-day celebration. The ticketed amphitheatre concert series will be headlining the festival’s music program, although there will be additional performers scheduled for the free park stage.
Here’s the headliners that you get to look forward to seeing at the ticketed amphitheatre programming:
- Mötley Crüe with guests Finger Eleven and Toque (July 12)
- Kx5 (Kaskade and Deadmau5) (July 17)
- Alan Doyle
- Bob Moses (Live)
- Chromeo (Live)
- Down With Webster
- Jade Eagleson
- Johnny Reid
- Metric
- Shakey Graves
- Simple Plan
- The Dead South
- The Glorious Sons
- Thievery Corporation
- Ziggy Marley
- Arkells
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Dallas Smith
- Flo Rida
- John Butler with Band
- Kaytranada
- Our Lady Peace
- Shawn Desman
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids
- The Funk Hunters
- The Revivalists
- Walk off The Earth
And here’s a look at the supporting artists:
- Bedouin Soundclash
- Crystal Shawanda
- Dawson Grey
- Elisapie
- FIONN
- Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer
- Indian City
- JJ Wilde
- Los Dorados
- Lou Phelps
- Mazacote
- Rêve
- The Blue Stones
- The Heels
- The Washboard Union
- Boy Golden
- Current Swell
- Dr. Strangelove
- Famous Players
- Five Alarm Funk
- Iam Tongi
- Jesse Roper
- Lazy Syrup Orchestra
- Los Duendes
- Mariachi Tabasko
- Ozomatli
- Shawn Hook
- The Boom Booms
- The Sadies
- Tyson Venegas
Tickets for the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver amphitheatre concert series and headline concerts will be available beginning on March 31 at 10:00am through April 1 at 10:00pm via a special public presale. You can sign up now here to access the presale before tickets are open to the public on April 2, 2026.