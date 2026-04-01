With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Vancouver is preparing for the big games— including announcing the FIFA Fan Festival’s first major music lineup!

From global stars to celebrated Canadian artists, the PNE’s new amphitheatre is about to be packed with amazing acts of all kinds. Here’s what you can expect at the FIFA Fan Festival, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

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FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free, massive celebration for football fans all over the city. You’ll have the chance to catch matches live on screens across the site, as well as enjoy live music and entertainment alongside food and beverage options. There will also be interactive experiences and football activations.

Concert Lineup

Multiple performances are scheduled all across the 28-day celebration. The ticketed amphitheatre concert series will be headlining the festival’s music program, although there will be additional performers scheduled for the free park stage.

Here’s the headliners that you get to look forward to seeing at the ticketed amphitheatre programming:

Mötley Crüe with guests Finger Eleven and Toque (July 12)

Kx5 (Kaskade and Deadmau5) (July 17)

Alan Doyle

Bob Moses (Live)

Chromeo (Live)

Down With Webster

Jade Eagleson

Johnny Reid

Metric

Shakey Graves

Simple Plan

The Dead South

The Glorious Sons

Thievery Corporation

Ziggy Marley

Arkells

Cameron Whitcomb

Dallas Smith

Flo Rida

John Butler with Band

Kaytranada

Our Lady Peace

Shawn Desman

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

The Funk Hunters

The Revivalists

Walk off The Earth

And here’s a look at the supporting artists:

Bedouin Soundclash

Crystal Shawanda

Dawson Grey

Elisapie

FIONN

Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer

Indian City

JJ Wilde

Los Dorados

Lou Phelps

Mazacote

Rêve

The Blue Stones

The Heels

The Washboard Union

Boy Golden

Current Swell

Dr. Strangelove

Famous Players

Five Alarm Funk

Iam Tongi

Jesse Roper

Lazy Syrup Orchestra

Los Duendes

Mariachi Tabasko

Ozomatli

Shawn Hook

The Boom Booms

The Sadies

Tyson Venegas

Tickets for the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver amphitheatre concert series and headline concerts will be available beginning on March 31 at 10:00am through April 1 at 10:00pm via a special public presale. You can sign up now here to access the presale before tickets are open to the public on April 2, 2026.