Burnaby Is Enforcing One-Way Trails at Deer Lake Park Due To Overcrowding

Following Richmond’s footsteps at Garry Point Park, the City of Burnaby has introduced new rules for those who wish to visit the outdoors.

Effective immediately, trails at Deer Lake Park are now one-way only. Multiple parking lots in the area have also been closed, specifically: at Royal Oak Avenue, Sperling Avenue (beach access & boat launch), Burnaby Art Gallery, Shadbolt Centre for the Arts and Burnaby Village Museum.

The new routes are displayed on large maps at all the main entrances to the park. Directional signage can also be found throughout the park.

Among all the parks in the city, Deer Lake has been exceptionally busy amid COVID-19, in large part due to the weather.

As a result, physical distancing has been continuously violated, according to frustrated residents who voiced their concerns online.

The new one-way only system will hopefully allow people to enjoy the trails while maintaining public safety

With a variety of loop length options, walkers can choose the path that suits their needs.

With both national and provincial parks closed, it’s in the public’s best interest to follow these new rules.

