Port Moody Closes Parking Lots and Boat Launch Ahead Of Long Weekend

As many may be tempted to go out and enjoy the warm weather this long weekend, Port Moody is doing what it can to deter gatherings.

The city is closing off many of its parking lots in popular areas, as well as the boat launch at Rocky Point Park.

Parking lots restricted this weekend include ones at:

Old Mill Boathouse

The Station Museum

The civic centre campus

Old Orchard Park

However, the Rock Point pier as well as the parks and trails within them will stay open.

“Our region and province is moving towards a ‘locals only’ approach for parks and recreation, and the city of Port Moody is acting accordingly,” said Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov to TriCity News.

Vehicles left at the parking areas will be towed, the city said.

Many other places across Metro Vancouver are doing the same, as White Rock closed its waterfront promenade in time for the long weekend.

Vancouver has also restricted car access to Stanley Park and all provincial parks have closed as well.

