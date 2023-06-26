This Metro Vancouver Lazy River Ends In An Aquamarine Swimming Oasis

With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to enjoy Metro Vancouver’s beautiful backyard.
And, if you’re feeling a little overheated in the toasty temperatures, a dip in a swimming hole is the perfect way to cool off.
What’s more, this lovely lazy river in Maple Ridge ends in a beautiful swimming hole. With crystal clear, aquamarine waters rippling gently in the summer breeze, you want to float for hours! Indeed, this spot offers a tranquil escape to enjoy on sweltering sunny days.
Davidson’s Pool
You’ll start your drifting adventure at the Upper Maple Ridge Park river, and cruise on down toward the good stuff. While the ride down isn’t especially long, it can be a little rocky, so make sure you exercise caution.
The river runs quickly, so children shouldn’t be left unsupervised.
Once you arrive in the swimming oasis, the water is deep enough to immerse yourself in a refreshing dip. In addition, there’s a plethora of rocks and grassy areas to sit on under the sun while you dry off.
Things to Note
- Please use extreme caution
- No Lifeguard on duty
- No glass bottles or containers please
- Washroom only available during summer months