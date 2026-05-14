Costco Canada has new coupons available for its members, so they’ll get to save even more than usual during their next shopping trip. There’s a catch, though— the coupons aren’t for everyone.

And they’ll be expiring soon, too.

RELATED: 9 Free Spring + Summer Festivals You Have To Check Out In Metro Vancouver

Costco Canada Coupons

These coupons are specifically sent out to Executive Members. Gold Star or Business members do not have access to them– not unless they upgrade to Executive.

The coupons are normally sent out by mail. But if you never received them, you can visit the Membership Counter at your local Costco warehouse to inquire about them.

The savings are applied automatically at the register for Executive Members. This two-week stretch of offers has tons of deals that you can take advantage of right now.

This includes $150 in savings for an LG stainless-steel dishwasher, as well as $250 in savings for a Mini-LED 4K TV. There’s also some great deals for smaller, daily things like coffee, granola, snacks, and cleaning supplies.

If you’re not on the hunt for big-ticket items, then you’ll definitely be able to keep a handful of extra dollars on the necessities.

The coupons are available from May 4 to 17, 2026. That means you’ve still got a few days to cash in on these deals, although it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

Looking for even more deals? Check out our Deals section to find even more to save on.