Cherry blossoms in Metro Vancouver are some of the most beautiful sights in the city. The streets are filled with beautiful pink blossoms, photo-ops are on every corner, and loads of people are crowding around the trees.

While you may think that cherry blossoms only invite casual onlookers, you’ll be surprised to learn that police officers and municipal officials have had to warn the viewers about the illegality of getting those perfect pics. From illegally parking to disruptive behavior, the police have had to step in to prevent crowds from growing too large around the ever-popular cherry trees.

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Cherry Blossoms and Metro Vancouver Crowds

One of the most popular spots for cherry blossom viewing in Metro Vancouver is Richmond’s Larry Berg Flight Path Park. The RCMP attended the site over the weekend in a targeted enforcement in order to mitigate crowd sizes.

According to the RCMP, the cherry blossom trees are stopping traffic and bringing in large crowds along Russ Baker Way near Vancouver International Airport. Officers also say that, at one point, 50 vehicles were parked illegally at the site. This led to traffic disruptions and safety hazards for everyone nearby.

In the end, 32 tickets were handed out by the RCMP, as well as verbal warnings. Two unoccupied vehicles were also towed from the area.

Be Kind To The Trees

The City of Richmond released an announcement on cherry blossom safety in March. They remind everyone that the season can result in “traffic congestion, pedestrian safety concerns and parking challenges in key areas.” This includes Russ Baker Way and Steveston Village, two major cherry tree hotspots.

“In previous years, high visitor volumes have contributed to unsafe conditions, including traffic backups, jaywalking, illegal parking and limited emergency vehicle access.”

There are also a number in place to keep the trees intact, as well. Things like shaking the trees or breaking branches are against cherry blossom viewing rules. All visitors are asked to respect the trees and the sights.