With the rising costs of pretty much everything these days — it can be tough to make time (and money) for romance. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of the top date ideas in Metro Vancouver for $20 or less — so you can go on a date without making a dent in your wallet.

Cheap Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Go for a Swim

With the weather warming up, spending time by the water is the most ideal past-time. Let it be by the beach, at a lake, or the local public pool the cost it can cost next to nothing, bring a ball or frisbee and you’re set for a fun filled day. Best part yet, you can also bring your own food and make it a picnic. There are now a large number of parks and beaches you can drink alcohol at this summer.

Explore the Bloedel Conservatory

Visit this lush paradise at the stunning Queen Elizabeth Park, with over 100 free-flying birds and 500 exotic plants to explore. Admission is just $7.40 per person.

Coffee date

Get your caffeine fix with your loved one in tow at your favourite coffee shop. Whether it’s a first date or you’ve been “going steady” for awhile — this is a fun (and cheap) way to spend some time together. Make a game out of it and try to go to a different coffee shop every time.

Take a hike

We live in BC for a reason so take advantage of it. Get outside and hit the trails at some of Metro Vancouver’s best hiking spots. Some easier hikes include: Quarry Rock (North Vancouver), Lighthouse Park (West Vancouver), Pacific Spirit Regional Park (Vancouver), Burnaby Mountain (Burnaby), and Crystal Falls (Coquitlam).

Ride bikes along the seawall

A quintessential activity to do in the city. Enjoy the scenic sights as you ride your bikes along the breathtaking Stanley Park Seawall. If biking is not your thing, try rollerblading or just go for a nice leisurely walk along the water together and soak up the views.

Free Entry at the Vancouver Art Gallery

Take in the local arts and culture scene by admiring amazing works of art together hand-in-hand. Visit the Vancouver Art Gallery on the first Friday of each month for FREE, and look through some amazing pieces of art.

Check out the UBC Botanical Garden

This is a quiet and peaceful way to spend an afternoon with your significant other. Get access to the stunning botanical garden and the Nitobe Memorial Garden for just $5 per person during their low season.

Take the Aquabus to Granville Island

Hop on the little Aquabus for a tourist-y but fun tour around the city. Get off at Granville Island and further explore with a walk around the quaint village. Don’t forget to spend some time checking out all of the amazing vendors the Granville Island Public Market has to offer.

Peruse the Vancouver Public Library

Another fun (and free) activity that the bookworms will love. Peruse the thousands of books available at the Vancouver Public Library and then enjoy one of the best views the city has to offer on its rooftop patio and garden space.

Check out the Night Market

This annual event runs from April – October and this year they have a Summer Wonderland theme. This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. It has amazing food, cool vendors, and carnival games, making it a great date night idea. Entry is only $6 per person, and you basically just spend what you like.

Grab ice cream in Steveston Village

The charming fisherman’s village is a great spot to spend the day, no matter what time of the year it is. Grab an ice cream from the legendary Timothy’s or a hot beverage from one of the many coffee joints in the area, and explore away.

Head to the Britannia Shipyards

If you have a taste for naval history, Britannia Shipyards is a must-see attraction in Richmond. It’s home to some of the oldest shipyard buildings in BC, with many dating back to 1885. Once known as the salmon capital of the world, wander among these nautical vessels in the shipyard. And the best part is, it’s free to do so.

Explore a local farmer’s market

Spring and Summer are the perfect season for hitting up a local Farmer’s market. They all all over Metro Vancouver, and have some of the best fresh pastries and coolest local products around. It will definitely make for a fun and interesting date.

Place love locks at the New Westminster Pier

Pretend you’re Emily in Paris and celebrate your romance by placing a lock along the fence at the iconic Westminster Pier. This small but powerful gesture is made for a Romcom.

Window shop with a walk down Robson

The cheapest way to shop is window shopping. And the best place to do just that is Robson Street. It’s a great place to people watch too. During the winter months, the street is also decked out in whimsical lights — making it a romantic place to go for a stroll.

Get hot chocolate and walk along the iconic White Rock Pier

BC is full of scenic places to go for a stroll, and the iconic pier at White Rock is no exception. Sip on your favourite beverage and take in all your surroundings with your better half.

Watch the sunset together

Take a moment to sit back, relax, and truly appreciate this beautiful province we live in by soaking up the sunset at your favourite local park or beach.

Visit the Burnaby Village Museum

This museum is located at the scenic Deer Lake Park, making it the perfect place to spend the entire day. They also offer complimentary admission all year long.

Watch airplanes landing at YVR

There’s something romantic about watching airplanes coming and going and guessing their destination. Park along Richmond’s Dyke Trail or go to Iona Beach for a glimpse of planes taking off and landing at YVR.

Marvel at the beauty of Richmond’s Iona Beach

Iona beach in Richmond is a popular spot to go for a walk, with its jetty that extends far into the water. There’s also a dog area, so bring your four-legged friend along for the adventure.