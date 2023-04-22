The Best Cheap Eats under $10 according to Vancouver

Feel like eating out but don’t want to break the bank? With the cost of living dramatically raising, the cost of food seems to be skyrocketing. However, we’re happy to say that there are still some Vancouver cheap eats that will give you a bang for your buck.

Check out these 10 local spots recommended by our readers where you can get a filling meal (plus potentially a dessert) for under $10. These local spots have dishes that are both delicious and easy on the wallet.

10 Vancouver cheap eats under $10

El Furniture Warehouse

With 2 locations in Vancouver, the Warehouse serves a large variety of amazing food for under $10. From poutines to tacos, burgers to poke bowls, all the food on their menu is under $10. Best part, there is an additional discount during Happy Hour too. This is a great place for some food with friends, especially if you are on a budget.

Address: 989 Granville Street & 156 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver

Banh Mi Saigon

This sandwich shop is run by a family and they serve Vietnamese sandwiches on freshly baked baguettes, topped with homemade mayo, soy sauce, pickled vegetables, cilantro, and jalapeno. The highlight of it all is that their sandwiches are only about $8.

Kent’s Kitchen

This is a beloved canteen-style restaurant in Vancouver. Unfortunately, their location in Chinatown is planning to close at the end of April; however, they still have another location open on Victoria Drive. The restaurant serves staple Chinese dishes, such as fried rice or fried noodles with 1-2 toppings for under $9.00. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of dishes, available in two sizes, ranging from $5 to $9 each. This is the best value take-out Chinese spot in the city.

Address: 5659 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

The Dime

Also ran by the Warehouse group, this local restaurant pub has 2 locations in Vancouver. They offer a variety of pub food and desserts, with prices all coming in at under $10.

Address: 1565 Commercial Drive & 1017 Granville Street, Vancouver

Prime Time Chicken & Chinese Food

This is a great place to eat if you are looking for a meal on a small budget. They have chicken and burger for starting at $9.50, it comes with fries and gravy. You can also get a chicken fried rice combo with 2 toppings for only $8.75.

Address: 416 Main St, Vancouver

The Moose Vancouver

This Grill and Lounge located in Downtown offers a large range of pub food starting at only $5.95. They have your classic, burgers, mac n cheese and even a prime rib dinner all under $8 even if you have some add-ons.

Breakfast at Bon’s Off Broadway

This is the first restaurant that comes to mind and often considered the ultimate Vancouver cheap eats. Bon’s Off Broadway serves their signature all-day breakfast for only $2.95. It comes with eggs, toast, ham and hashbrowns. This is a deal simply can’t be beat.

Another popular choice is their soup and sandwich combo for only $3.75.

Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street

Duffin’s Donut

A Vancouver classic, this donut shop serves a lot more than just donuts. They have a large variety of tortas, subs and burgers all for under $6.59. You can even add a donut for $1.62 and still have spare change from a $10. They also serve a variety of Chinese food, noodle soup and fried chicken. Best part about them is that they’re open 24 hours during the weekend.

Address: 1391 E 41st Ave, Vancouver

New Town Bakery and Restaurant

If you’re up for a quick bite in Chinatown, New Town Bakery is a must go. They have a variety of desserts and buns for sale from $3. Load up on a couple of these plus a dessert and you’ll definitely be full without breaking the bank.

Costco Food court

Ok we know this isn’t a restaurant but you really can’t beat Costco prices for cheap eats. From their $1.50 hot do that include a drink to their $5.99 Poutine this is the ultimate place for getting a cheap meal, and you don’t even need to be a member to buy them.