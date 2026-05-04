What’s better than winning the lottery? That’s right— winning it twice!

Paul D. of Keswick, Ontario first won back in 2019. He got a massive prize of over $240,000 on a LOTTARIO jackpot after he had played it for more than 40 years.

Now, it seems his luck has returned for another time. On Sunday, Paul checked his LOTTARIO tickets as usual. It was then that he realized he had won the jackpot again.

“When I realized I won big, I froze and stared at my phone in disbelief. It felt unreal,” said Paul at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “My heart was racing, my hands were shaking, and my mind was all over the place, going from disbelief to excitement.”

His second win netted him $737,505. In total, he’s amassed nearly $1-million from his LOTTARIO jackpots. Paul now plans on paying some bills and purchasing his dream car, the Shelby GT500.

On how it feels to win, Paul said, “It feels absolutely incredible. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

B.C. Lottery Wins

Ontario isn’t the only place that has had some major lottery wins. B.C. has had a fair number of winners in both 2025 and 2026. In October 2025, a Metro Vancouver couple won $500,000 after buying a ticket on a whim.

On a shopping trip together, couple Sang Eun Lee and Myung Jun Kim decided that they could buy a lottery ticket. “I was at home when I scanned the ticket on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and saw it was a winner,” said Lee. “I didn’t believe my eyes. My husband was at the gym and I had him come home to show him.”

Another Vancouver resident became $500,000 richer after 4/4 of her Extra numbers matched on the February 18, 2026 Lotto Max 6/49 draw. Lok Yan F. couldn’t believe her luck when it happened. “I was relaxing at home and used the [BCLC Lotto!] App,” she said. “I didn’t believe how many zeroes there were. I went to the mall to check on the machine and it said the same!”

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.