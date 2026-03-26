If you’re a Canadian student, you’ll be able to receive even more money from the government in the 2026-27 academic year.

Announced on March 23, 2026, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, extended temporary increases to the Canada Student Financial Assistance grants and loans.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes.

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Canada Student Loan

The increase to the Canada Student Loan was initially implemented in the 2023-24 school year. Today, these grants and loans will maintain its 40% increase for full-time and part-time students. This also includes students with disabilities and students with dependants.

The Canada Student Loan limit has been increased from $210 to $300 per week of study. It “will continue to help make post-secondary education affordable for students.”

“During the 2026-2027 academic year, approximately 571,000 Canadian students are expected to benefit from the 40% increase to non-repayable grants.”

“Additionally, 422,000 students could benefit from the weekly loan limit increase, which provides students interest-free loans from the Government of Canada.”

These measures add up to nearly $1.2 billion in financial aid from the Government of Canada. Reportedly, it will “keep post-secondary education accessible and help students make high-quality investments in their development and success.”

“Post-secondary education is one of Canada’s most important long-term investments. Ensuring that Canadians can gain the skills and qualifications they need to get good jobs, in high-demand sectors, is key to creating a more competitive workforce.”

For more information, you can view the Government of Canada’s press release here.