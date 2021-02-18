Canada’s $2 Bill Was Discontinued 25 Years Ago And Could Now Be Worth $20K

Do you remember the $2 bill?

If you do, it may bring back some vivid memories of hanging on to that paper as you visited the candy store, or finding it tucked under your pillow after losing a tooth.

If you don’t, it was what us older folk used before the toonie existed.

The $2 bill stopped printing on February 18, 1996 (2021 marks the 25th anniversary of its discontinuation).

However, this old money may have more value than its original worth.

The Value of the $2 Bill Today

According to NumiCanada, $2 bills that were printed in 1986 with the AUH-prefix within the seven digit serial code could be worth ten thousand times their face value.

Depending on the condition of the bill (nearly perfect or signs of wear and tear) the value can be between $3,000 to $15,000.

In some cases, the max value for the $2 bill can be $20,000.

It makes you wonder if you have one stashed away somewhere, doesn’t it? To determine the value of your bill, you can visit Coins and Canada.

