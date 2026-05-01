Health Canada has issued a recent recall for a model of Build-A-Bear toys that pose a choking hazard to consumers. Consumers are being warned to “immediately stop using the recalled product” and to follow the next steps laid out by Health Canada.

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Build-A-Bear Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Build-A-Bear Workshop Heartwarming Hugs Bear 2. This is a large, weighted plush bear. It has a side pouch containing a heart filled with 2.5 lbs of ceramic beads. These beads can be heated or cooled for comfort, with the pouch being secured with a zipper.

“The product is graded 3 years+ and carries a cautionary statement advising adult supervision due to the heated/cooled element,” notes Health Canada. The product model number is 134464 with UPC code 000000134464. This can be found on the label sewn into the back of one bear leg.

The issue with the product is its zipper. “In a small number of instances,” the zipper slider can detach. This creates a small parts hazard.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in either Canada or the United States.

What To Do

Consumers are asked to “immediately stop using the recalled Heartwarming Hugs Bear and return it to a local Build‑A‑Bear Workshop store.”

By doing this, consumers can receive a refund in the form of a gift card for the original purchase price. This is redeemable toward any available Make-Your-Own furry friend and any other available merchandise. Or, if they have their purchase receipt, the refund can be returned in the original form of payment of the original purchase price.

You can also call Build-A-Bear to receive a free return label to send back the recalled bear and receive a refund in the original form of payment.

For more information, visit the recall notice here, or www.buildabear.com/recalls.