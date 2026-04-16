Heads up, potential vacationers: Air Canada and WestJet are offering massive flight deals right now, saving you some major dollars on tickets.

If you’ve been needing an excuse to head to sunnier shores, then let this be it. Just be sure to grab your ticket before the sale ends, which is super soon!

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Air Canada Deals

Air Canada is currently running sales on all destinations to Mexico and the Caribbean, as well as select destinations in the U.S. and Canada.

The deals for the U.S. and Canada include flights from Vancouver to Toronto, Vancouver to Los Angeles, Vancouver to Hawaii, Vancouver to Phoenix, and Vancouver to Palm Springs. All of these deals start around $200, although some are a bit cheaper and some are slightly more expensive.

As for Mexico and the Caribbean, the majority of the deals are for Toronto departures. There are two flights for Vancouver-based travellers, such as Vancouver to Cancún and Vancouver to Mexico City. These deals start from $241 and $314, respectively.

You’ll have to book these deals soon, though. They’ll only be available until April 19, 2026.

WestJet Deals

WestJet’s Summer Kickoff Sale is coming up soon. You’ll be able to grab savings for 115+ destinations, with the offer being valid on WestJet flights:

Within Canada

Canada Between Canada and the United States

Canada the United States Between Canada and Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America

Canada Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America Between Canada and Tokyo, Seoul

Canada Tokyo, Seoul Between Canada and Rome, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, Lisbon, Reykjavik

It applies to UltraBasic, Econo, EconoFlex, Premium, and Business fares.

This deal will also only be available until April 19, 2026. Check out WestJet’s website for more info and all the places you can book your next adventure to.