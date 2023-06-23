5 Stunning Lakes Near BC Worth Exploring This Summer

BC is easily one of the most beautiful provinces in Canada but there are lots of incredible sights to see just beyond the border as well.

These captivating lakes outside of BC are definitely worthy of a spot on your bucket list.

Stunning Lakes Near BC

Moraine Lake

When covered in ice, this awe-inspiring lake becomes even more magical. The icicles fill the lake like candles and you can even canoe through it. Moraine Lake is a glacially-fed lake in Banff National Park, just a few kilometres outside the hamlet of Lake Louise. It’s situated in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, at an elevation of approximately 1,884 metres.

Lake Louise

This breathtaking lake is easily one of Alberta’s most beloved tourist attractions. Also nestled in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, this spot is best known for its turquoise, glacier-fed lake ringed by high peaks and overlooked by a stately chateau. Hiking trails wind up to the Lake Agnes Tea House for bird’s-eye views. There’s a canoe dock in summer, and a skating rink on the frozen lake in winter.

Two Jack Lake

Visit this picturesque emerald green lake in Banff National Park featuring sweeping views of Mount Rundle. The landscape attracts both tourists and locals alike in search of some fresh air. Its easy accessibility from the town of Banff makes it a great place to catch sunset or sunrise. And at the Blue hour, the mountain creates a beautiful reflection in the lake.

Lake Minnewanka

Discover the beauty of this glacial lake in the eastern area of Banff National Park, about five kilometres northeast of the Banff townsite. The lake is 21 kilometres long and 142 metres deep — making it the second longest lake in the mountain parks of the Canadian Rockies.

Bow Lake

Marvel at this small but breathtaking lake in western Alberta. It can be found on the Bow River, in the Canadian Rockies, at an altitude of 1920 metres. The lake lies south of the Bow Summit, east of the Waputik Range and west of the Dolomite Pass, Dolomite Peak and Cirque Peak. This lake spends most of the year locked away in ice — making it especially popular during the winter months.