12 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Jan. 24-26)

Things To Do This Weekend: Lunar New Year Events
About: The parade is returning for its 47th year, featuring lion dances, cultural dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances and much more.
Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Cost: Free
Lunar New Year Celebrations at Metropolis
About: Metropolis at Metrotown is celebrating over two weeks. You’ll walk into the mall to find 388 red lanterns and can participate in a range of activities. That includes traditional and modern dances, live music, fortune telling and a Travel through Asia photo booth.
Date: Starts Friday, January 24, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Free
Lunar New Year Celebrations on Granville Island
About: Granville Island will host a series of events, starting with a lion dance. You can also watch a sugar painting performance, where artists use hot liquid sugar to create two and three dimensional figures. Plus, you get to walk away with a tasty edible art piece.
Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Cost: Free
Things To Do This Weekend: Culture
Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019
About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during this wintry season. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.
Date: November 22, 2019 – Sunday, January 26, 2020
Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Cost: Various
Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit
About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.
Date: December 7, 2019 – Sunday, June 28, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.
Date: Open Daily
Time: Various
Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)
About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.
Date: Now until February 29, 2022
Time: Various
Cost: Free
About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.
Date: Now until February 21, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.
Date: Friday January 24th, 2020 – Monday September 7th, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales
About: The annual event is an opportunity to get Vancouverites out and enjoying its culinary treats. Check out the many participating restaurants and dig in.
Date: Now until February 2, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
New Westminster Winter Farmers Market
About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.
Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Cost: Free
The Brunch Club: Friends Vancouver
About: If you’re a fan of Friends, you’ll love this brunch. Fill up on delicious food and dress like you’re Monica, Rachel, Pheobe, Chandler, Joey or Ross.
Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020
Time: 5-7 pm
Cost: $45
