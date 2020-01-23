12 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Jan. 24-26)

Finally, it’s almost the weekend and there is so much to do to make the most of it. We know there will be a lot of rain, but why should that stop you?

Here are 12 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Lunar New Year Events

Chinese New Year Parade

About: The parade is returning for its 47th year, featuring lion dances, cultural dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances and much more.

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 11:00 am

Cost: Free

Lunar New Year Celebrations at Metropolis

About: Metropolis at Metrotown is celebrating over two weeks. You’ll walk into the mall to find 388 red lanterns and can participate in a range of activities. That includes traditional and modern dances, live music, fortune telling and a Travel through Asia photo booth.

Date: Starts Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Free

Lunar New Year Celebrations on Granville Island

About: Granville Island will host a series of events, starting with a lion dance. You can also watch a sugar painting performance, where artists use hot liquid sugar to create two and three dimensional figures. Plus, you get to walk away with a tasty edible art piece.

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019

About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during this wintry season. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.

Date: November 22, 2019 – Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cost: Various

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: December 7, 2019 – Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Always A Bridesmaid

About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.

Date: Now until February 21, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Friday January 24th, 2020 – Monday September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Dine Out Vancouver Festival

About: The annual event is an opportunity to get Vancouverites out and enjoying its culinary treats. Check out the many participating restaurants and dig in.

Date: Now until February 2, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

The Brunch Club: Friends Vancouver

About: If you’re a fan of Friends, you’ll love this brunch. Fill up on delicious food and dress like you’re Monica, Rachel, Pheobe, Chandler, Joey or Ross.

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 5-7 pm

Cost: $45

