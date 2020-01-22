8 Festive Places To Bring In The Lunar New Year In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

The Lunar New Year is happening this weekend and this time, we’re celebrating the Year of the Rat.

There’s so much to do in the city, but we have a guide to some of the best ways to ring in it in.

8 Things To Do for Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year Parade

The parade is returning for its 47th year Sunday, January 26. The signature event in Chinatown will feature lion dances, cultural dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances and much more. The parade begins at 11 am.

Lunar New Year Brunch and Lion Dance

On Sunday, you can celebrate with a brunch at the Vancouver Airport Marriott Hotel in Richmond. Starting at 11:30 am, there will also be a lion dance performance, traditional dotting ceremony and Chinese drums.

Feasts of Coquitlam: Lunar New Year Dinner 2020

Start off the Lunar New Year by learning how to cook. This class teaches you how to prepare three traditional Chinese dishes on Wednesday, January 29. It starts at 6:30 pm.

Lunar New Year 2020

River Rock Casino is celebrating the Year of the Rat, through traditional Chinese dances and ceremonies. The celebrations all happen on Saturday, January 25th at 5:45pm.

LunarFest Celebrations

Having started in 2009, this event is a celebration of Asian arts and culture. This event features a plethora of entertainment from kids’ games to live music and performances.

Lunar New Year Celebrations at Metropolis

Metropolis at Metrotown is celebrating over two weeks, starting Friday January 24th. You’ll walk into the mall to find 388 red lanterns and can participate in a range of activities. That includes traditional and modern dances, live music, fortune telling and a Travel through Asia photo booth.

Lunar New Year Celebrations on Granville Island

Granville Island will host a series of events on Sunday, January 26th starting with a Lion Dance at 10:30 am. You can also watch a sugar painting performance, where artists use hot liquid sugar to create two and three dimensional figures. Plus, you get to walk away with a tasty edible art piece.

Lunar New Year 2020 at Levels Nightclub

Levels Nightclub is celebrating the Year of the Rat in a different way. On Friday, January 24th, join some of Vancouver’s favourite DJs Xin Nian, Kuai Le and Gong Hei Fatt Choi.

So, what will you get up to this year?

For more Vancouver events, check out our Events page.