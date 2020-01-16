16 Restaurants With $15 Menus You Can Try During This Month’s Dine Out Festival

Dine Out Vancouver is on and it’s time to get out and enjoy the city’s culinary offerings.

The annual event is running from Friday, January 17 to February 2, 2020 and features food tours, masterclasses and a whole lot of food.

In fact, hundreds of chefs participate each year. The event began in 2002 and offers fixed-price menus from various restaurants. It happens during the slow winter months, as a way to get Vancouverites out and enjoying what the city has to offer.

Dine Out Vancouver

But you don’t have to break the bank to be a part of the festivities. Of the many participating restaurants, here are 16 you can visit with $15 menus.

Afghan Kitchen South Surrey

As the description states, Afghan Kitchen is “the taste of home.” Dishes vary from veggie dumplings to kebabs and large platters that give you a taste of everything.

Brewhall

Brewhall is all about comfort food that pairs nicely with a pint in hand. There’s plenty of burgers, soups and even corn dogs to choose from.

Cavu Kitchen Bar

Located in the Hilton Vancouver Airport Hotel in Richmond, Cavu Kitchen Bar is all about comfort food with a twist, alongside old-fashioned cocktails.

Cazba Restaurant

Cazba is the place to go for Persion food, which is chalk-full of fresh herbs and vegetables.

Chutney Villa

Chutney Villa serves up a piece of south India, combining authentic spice with “zany new concoctions.”

Clough Club

Clough Club takes street food to a whole new level. It serves hot dogs, pizza and french fry poutines, but with an “elevated take” on it.

Ember Indian Kitchen

Ember fuses African and Indian cooking for a meal that is simply irresistible.

Gino’s Restaurant

Gino’s is a traditional Mediterranean restaurant, serving up favourites like pizza, pasta and and Greek dishes.

Hwaro Korean Steakhouse & Raw Bar

Hwaro promises to serve up the true culinary art of authentic Korean Cuisine in a modern setting.

Moxie’s Bar and Grill (Davie Street, Guilford and Richmond locations)

Moxie’s offers something for everyone, from burgers to pasta to steak, salads and seafood.

MRKT East

This restaurant has an open concept kitchen, so you can watch your food as it’s being made, with Chinese favourites like dim sum, noodles and BBQ.

Neptune’s Chinese Kitchen

Neptune’s designs unique menus for most festivals and events, so you can be sure to find an exciting twist of traditional Chinese food.

Popina Canteen

Popina Canteen prides itself on serving your favourite comfort foods, with ethically sourced ingredients.

Timber

Timber describes its menu as “a roadmap of Canadian comfort food.” So grab a beer and dig in to a bison burger or one of its many other tasty meals.

And for other cheap eats, check out Street Food City, an extension of Dine Out Vancouver Festival.

Are you ready to check out what the festival has to offer this year?

