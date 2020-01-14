Craving authentic East African cuisine with a twist? Simba’s Grill has got you covered.

They just opened another location in Burnaby with fusion food that will blow your mind. Simba’s Grill is all about quality food with big portions to satisfy even a lion’s appetite.

Their appies include everything from Muhogo (deep-fried cassava root) and samosas to BBQ beef ribs and chicken wings. As for their entrees, they have Jeera chicken, kebabs, prawns and lamb chops, which all come with fries or rice.

Choose from a selection of curries: Kunde, Mahindi Nazi, Mbazi, Maragwe, Chana Masala and more.

Save room for dessert though—as there is ice cream (mango or Paan), Lamu cheesecake and Raas Malai (baked Ricotta cheese soaked in cream) on the menu.

You also have to try their signature mango Lassi (mango yogurt smoothie).

Simba’s Grill

When: Open now

Where: 201 – 3300 Boundary Road, Burnaby

