White Rock Used To Host Epic Sandcastle Competitions Every Summer

Captivating photos have emerged, showcasing colossal sand sculptures at White Rock beach.

These awe-inspiring images transport us back to the era when the beach used to host annual sandcastle competitions in the 70s and 80s.

For those who are unfamiliar with that time, these snapshots offer a glimpse into the cherished traditions and rich history of our beloved beachside community.

RELATED: A Look Back At The Iconic Lions Gate Bridge Being Built VS. Now

White Rock Sandcastle Competition

According to White Rock Museum & Archives, the competition was held every summer from 1979 to 1987.

During the competition, teams were given four hours during low tide to craft the most impressive sand sculptures on the beach. Upwards of 100,000 people would gather annually at Semiahmoo Bay to attend the competition.

The event was free for spectators and as it grew in popularity, the festival became a local and international phenomenon.

Unfortunately, it was eventually cancelled due to apparent “rowdyism.” And today, the sandcastle competition only lives on in the minds of those who experienced it.

Efforts have been made to revive the competition, with smaller versions being held in 2008 and 2012.

However, in recent years, there have been concerns raised against its return. These concerns revolve around potential negative impacts on the beach’s ecosystem and the challenges of managing crowds in the area.

Take a look back