A Look Back At The Iconic Lions Gate Bridge Being Built Till Now

The Lions Gate Bridge, opened in 1938, officially known as the First Narrows Bridge, is a suspension bridge that crosses the first narrows of Burrard Inlet and connects downtown Vancouver to the North Shore.

The bridge has three reversible lanes, the use of which is indicated by signals. The centre lane changes direction to accommodate for traffic patterns. The traffic volume on the bridge is 60,000 – 70,000 vehicles per day. Trucks exceeding 13 tonnes are prohibited, as are vehicles using studded tires. The bridge forms part of Highways 99 and 1A.

A Look Back…

Construction of the Bridge

Lions Gate Bridge 1953

Tolls were charged until 1963. Charges was 25 cents per crossing or $1.25 per week which is equivalent to $2.05 per crossing in 2013.

Lions Gate Bridge Now

