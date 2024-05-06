604 Now
Vancouver’s Hello Kitty Cafe May Finally Be Opening this May

Exciting news for Hello Kitty fans! The first Hello Kitty Cafe in Canada is preparing for its launch in Vancouver, bringing a touch of adorable pink-filled magic to the city.

Since its discovery last summer on Robson Street, the cafe’s opening date has been postponed multiple times. But it looks like the wait maybe finally over!

According to Google Maps, the cafe is set to open on May 17.

Additionally, the paper covering the store space has finally been removed, revealing the pink signage and offering us a sneak peek into the space.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver
Photo: Hello Kitty Cafe

Guests can expect a delightful experience with freshly baked treats such as cookies, cakes, and donuts, all infused with the cute and lovable Hello Kitty theme.

But that’s not all — the cafe will also feature an exclusive collection of Hello Kitty merchandise for visitors to explore.

 

Vancouver’s Hello Kitty Cafe

Where: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Opening: Expected to open May 2024

 

