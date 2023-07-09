This Might Be The Cutest Cafe In Burnaby With Thousands of Manga Books

Expand your (bubble tea) horizons at this Asian-inspired dessert and bubble tea hideout in Burnaby.
Ki Cafe might also just be the cutest cafe you’ll find in the city. They have thousands of manga books and a beautiful garden like setup.
Ki Cafe in Burnaby
Located at 6888 Royal Oak Avenue Unit #105 in Burnaby, this beloved local dessert shop is a favorite among both locals and visitors, thanks to its irresistible treats and unique atmosphere.
Guests can peruse a variety of the Japanese comic books and graphic novels while enjoying one of the cafe’s many delicious offerings.
Those with a sweet tooth must try their Japanese souffle cotton cheesecake, matcha roll cake with fresh whipped cream, chocolate banana waffles or Tiramisu.
For savoury options, try their baked cheese tarts, fried chicken waffles, curry rice or a Japanese-style omelette are simply delicious.
As far as beverages go, they also offer a variety of Taiwan fresh milk tea, icy bingsoo, strawberry cheesecake frappe, mango jasmine bubble tea or a series of mocktails.
So if you’re looking for a great place to grab a treat and escape to a magical world, be sure to check out this adorable cafe.