The sun is out and it’s going to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend in Metro Vancouver. So go out and enjoy your beautiful city, there is some much to do or simply lay in the sun.

From food truck festivals to the May Day Parade in Port Coquitlam, there is something for everyone.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Shipyards Night Market Reopens (FREE)

The popular North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is set to return this May. The free waterfront market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community.

When & Where: Every Friday from May 10 – Sept 13 at North Vancouver’s Shipyards.

Cost: Free admission

Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition @BCIT

Make Mother’s Day weekend memorable with great food and great fun! The Food Truck Festival at BCIT will featuring vendors such as: BAK’D Cookies, Rocky Point Ice Cream, and many more.

When & Where: Saturday, May 11 from 11am – 8pm – Sunday, May 12 from 11am – 7pm at the BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free Admission, food prices vary

Port Coquitlam May Day Parade (FREE)

May Days, Port Coquitlam’s annual spring festival, has been celebrated since 1923, celebrating the community by coming together through music, dance, food and more.

The festival begins with the May Day Opening Ceremony on May 5 at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre, featuring Maypole dancing by local children, dance performances, and the introduction of the 2024 May Day Royal Party.

And ends on May 11,with thousands of people from across Metro Vancouver will gather in downtown Port Coquitlam for the annual Rotary May Day Parade.

When & Where: Parade is on May 11th from 11am starting at Shaughnessy Street and Kelly Ave in Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow at Trout Lake (FREE)

The Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow of 2024 will be held at Trout Lake Community Centre this weekend. Organized by the Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society, the event features a variety of drum groups and dancers celebrating Indigenous culture.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy traditional music, dance, and ceremonies. The pow wow also offers opportunities to learn about Indigenous traditions and experience crafts, art, and food.

When & Where: May 10-12 at the Trout Lake Community Centre, 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Free Mother’s Day Flowers on Robson Street (FREE)

Robson Street will be hosting a special pop up event for Mother’s day this Saturday. The first 30 lucky visitors will receive a free Mother’s Day flower bouquet. But hurry, it’s first come, first serve!

They’ll be announcing the secret location, between Jervis and Burrard Street, on @robsonstreet’s Instagram.

When & Where: May 11 from 1-3pm at a Secret location on Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Jurassic Quest Abbotsford

This is the closest it gets to being in Jurassic Park. This festival will bring life-size dinosaurs animated to be realer-than-ever.

If you missed them in Vancouver last week, you have one more chance to check out Canada’s biggest dinosaur event. Enjoy hands-on activities and family fun with life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities. Explore a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a soft play area for young children, photo opportunities, and a video tour with our dinosaur trainers.

When & Where: May 10-12 at TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford

Cost: $27.50

Burnaby – Nikkei Spring Bazaar (FREE)

Discover Japanese items, spring plants, and food at affordable prices! The flea market situated within Hayashi Hall features a diverse selection of gently used Japanese items, ranging from tableware and home decor to Japanese dolls, kimono and yukatas.

When & Where: May 11 from 11am – 4 pm at Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

The Royal Canadian International Circus – Surrey

The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to Surrey this May. They will also be going to Richmond later in the month. Organizers say it will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate audiences “beyond the extraordinary.” It’s a fun time for adults and children alike.

When & Where: May 2-12 at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St, Surrey

Cost: $35

The Show at Emily Carr University – Opening Weekend(FREE)

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) will be holding its annual, highly anticipated student art, media and design exhibition, known as The Show. The Show is a hybrid in-person and interactive virtual exhibition of work from over 250 graduating ECU students.

They will be having their opening night this weekend. Free parking will be available in the parking garage next to ECU on Opening Night from 6 pm onwards.

When & Where: Opening Night May 9 from 6-11pm, Exhibit runs from May 10 – 23 at Emily Carr University, 520 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Teens: Creative Minds; Free New Exhibit at The Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey have just debuted their latest exhibition, “Teens: Creative Minds,” a traveling showcase from the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science.

Open now through August 4, 2024, this exhibit provides an immersive journey into the world of youthful innovation and imagination that can be enjoyed by all ages.

When & Where: April 23 – August 4 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

TLKYCS: Buddha’s Birthday Assembly & Open Days 2024

Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society is celebrate the Buddha’s birthday through a variety of religious and cultural activities this weekend. From May 11-12, they will be hosting a pre-celebration assembly and open days. Experience the tradition of “Bathing” the Buddha, enjoy guided tours, and participate in engaging booth activities.

When & Where: May 2-12 at Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society, 2495 Victoria Dr, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Ongoing Things To Do

Burnaby Village Museum (FREE)

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 4. With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.

When & Where: May 4 – Sept 1, Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 am – 4:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50+

Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month is celebrated every May in Vancouver, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and contributions of the city’s Asian communities. The month is filled with various events, exhibitions, performances, and workshops highlighting the traditions, art, and history of Asian cultures in the region. Events includes:

Special Events at the Chinese Canadian Museum

ExplorASIAN Festival has a series of events TBA

When & Where: May 1-31 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical

For its 32nd season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) is excited to present the enchanting Broadway musical Mary Poppins at the Massey Theatre from

For three weeks, this delightful musical promises to transport theatergoers into a world of whimsy and wonder all while telling a heartwarming and enchanting story about the power of love, imagination, and the importance of cherishing the precious moments of childhood.

When & Where: April 25 – May 12 at the Massey Theater, 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: $27

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet’s CARMEN

Vancouver Opera is thrilled to close its successful 2023-2024 season with Georges Bizet’s most beloved opera, Carmen.

It has been nearly 10 years since our last production and the stage is set for passion, drama, world-class talent, and an unforgettable experience for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Carmen is one of the most widely performed works in operatic history and Vancouver audiences will have five opportunities to see this production.

When & Where: Selected dates between April 27 – May 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Cost: Starting at $99

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry

Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Riml. Sexy Laundry is playing at the Granville Island Stage. In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll.

When & Where: April 11 – May 12 from 7:30 on selected days at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

TouchScapes: 3D Art Exhibition for the Visually Impaired (FREE)

TouchScapes offers an immersive experience with seven 3D art pieces, including works by Magritte, Picasso, O’Keeffe, and Kandinsky, alongside pieces by Vancouver’s own Lily Bai.

This exhibition transcends traditional art presentations, allowing visitors to physically interact with the artworks, complemented by Braille descriptions to enhance accessibility. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide attendees through this innovative exploration of art. The exhibition will run from April 28th to June 1st on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where & When: May 4 – June 1 at the Gryphon Experience Gallery, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: FREE. Registration required

Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café (FREE)

Guildford Town Centre is featuring Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.

Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When & Where: May 1 – June 6 at from 10 am – 9 pm at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, May 4 – Wonka

Saturday, May 11 – Peter Rabbit 2

Saturday, May 18 – Migration

Saturday, May 25 – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

