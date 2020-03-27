You Can Now Watch Cirque Du Soleil Online From Your Couch

For those stuck at home, you can temporarily join the circus, as Cirque Du Soleil is offering shows you can watch from home.

The Quebec-based circus company had many shows lined up, but have had to delay them, due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Elton John, Billie Eilish & Alicia Keys are Hosting a COVID-19 Relief Concert

So, instead Cirque Du Soleil is offering free breathtaking shows you can watch from your living room.

“Now more than ever, our fans need the distraction that spectacle brings, a break from the chaos. We want to do our part to spread joy, even from afar, directly to them,” said Sheila Morin, CMO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

On their Cirque Connect website, you can choose from a list of videos to explore online. And they’re offering a special one on Friday, March 27th.

This will be a 60-minute video, featuring key moments from their shows Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities, O and Luzia.

You can also feel like you’re really part of the show through the new virtual reality app (you’ll just need one of the supported devices like an Oculus Rift).

If you’re looking for other things to do this weekend, you can (pretend to) travel to Buckingham Palace or to Disney World.

For more things to do, head to our Events page.