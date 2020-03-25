Elton John, Billie Eilish & Alicia Keys are Hosting a COVID-19 Relief Concert

Dana Bowen | March 25, 2020
Elton John Concert At Rogers Arena 2014

Elton John, Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys, among others, are hosting a living room concert to provide funds for COVID-19 relief.

iHeartMedia announced, March 25th, that the music icon is hosting a worldwide benefit concert. Many other big names will join him for the event.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature performances that are filmed remotely from each musician’s living room. Other big names joining in on the concert include:

  • The Backstreet Boys
  • Mariah Carey
  • Billie Joe Armstrong
  • Tim McGraw

The organization encourages anyone who tunes in to donate to charities, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The one-hour concert is set to air Sunday, March 29th at 9 pm Eastern Time. You can find it on Fox, as well as on iHeartRadio stations.

So, will you tune in this week?

