Elton John, Billie Eilish & Alicia Keys are Hosting a COVID-19 Relief Concert

Elton John, Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys, among others, are hosting a living room concert to provide funds for COVID-19 relief.

iHeartMedia announced, March 25th, that the music icon is hosting a worldwide benefit concert. Many other big names will join him for the event.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature performances that are filmed remotely from each musician’s living room. Other big names joining in on the concert include:

The Backstreet Boys

Mariah Carey

Billie Joe Armstrong

Tim McGraw

The organization encourages anyone who tunes in to donate to charities, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

The one-hour concert is set to air Sunday, March 29th at 9 pm Eastern Time. You can find it on Fox, as well as on iHeartRadio stations.

So, will you tune in this week?

