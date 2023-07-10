Living in a city, locals can often define neighborhoods by their distinct vibes and identities. These unique characteristics are what give the different cities of Metro Vancouver their individual charm.

An online map called Hoodmaps takes this concept to a whole new level. This interactive platform relies on user-generated content to label the maps entirely.

And when it comes to the Vancouver map, it’s truly an eye-opener…

Back in 2017, Pieter Levels from Amsterdam noticed that 90% of the people visiting the city ended up trapped in the tourist zone. So he developed a crowd-sourcing tool for residents to plot their neighborhoods by vibe and experience for all to see, hence Hoodmaps.

Users get to define their city by six categories – normie, suit, rich, student, hipster and tourist – as well as plot tags defining neighborhood characteristics.

It’s not entirely politically correct but it could be worse…

Vancouver according to Hoodmap

With its unique approach to mapping neighborhoods, it provides an insightful and often humorous (if not sometimes offensive) depiction of the different areas within a city.

Here is what it had to say about some areas in Metro Vancouver.

Stanley Park = When you start regretting the long walk

Coal Habour = Mainly empty million dollar condos

Downtown Westside = Afternoon Beers

UBC – Depressed Students

BCIT – Four years of school in two

SFU = The Lonely Mountain

Lonsdale = Like Granville Island but less busy

Richmond = bubble tea, bubble tea, bubble tea

New Westminster = Can’t afford Gastown so I moved here

George Massey Tunnel = The Gridlock Abyssal

Seymour Mountain = poor man’s cypress

Grouse Mountain = third best ski hill

Port Moody = beer!

White Rock = Kits of South Surrey

You can check out the full map online here and here.