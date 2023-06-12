604 Now
This Map Shows Most of Metro Vancouver Could Go Underwater In The Future

It should be no surprise to anyone that in recent years, there has been concerns over rising global temperatures and sea levels. It is especially concerning for low-lying coastal cities like Vancouver.

Of all the cities in the world, Vancouver is among the top 36 most likely to be underwater by 2100.

RELATED: This Map Shows How Climate Change Could Flood Areas Across BC’s Lower Mainland

Rise in Sea Level

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has reported that rising sea levels are accelerating significantly. It has more than doubled from 0.14 cm a year to 0.36 cm between 2006 and 2015.

According to NOAA, it is projected that sea levels will further rise at least 30 cm above 2000 levels by the beginning of the next century.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates a even higher range. They predict a rise of 40- 63 cm by 2100.

Parts of Metro Vancouver that could go Underwater

As seen in the map below, Metro Vancouver would lose the sea wall, Granville Island, Delta, Ladner, parts of Surrey and most of Richmond.

Based on research from the insurance company, Swiftest, of the 36 cities that made the list, Vancouver ranks #19 most populous. This could mean a lot of people would be displaced, and we are only talking about coastal flooding here. 

Not only that, but we all know that other areas will also definitely be affected. In 2021, the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was flooded by rain and rising rivers alone

Cities we would lose first to rising sea levels

These are ranked based on their population.

  1. Tokyo, Japan,
  2. Mumbai, India,
  3. New York City, USA
  4. Osaka, Japan
  5. Istanbul, Turkey
  6. Kolkata, India
  7. Bangkok Thailand
  8. Jakarta, Indoneisa,
  9. London, UK
  10. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  11. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
  12. San Francisco, USA
  13. Miami, USA
  14. Alexandria, Egypt
  15. Sydney, Australia
  16. Boston, USA
  17. Lisbon, Portugal
  18. Dubai, UAE
  19. Vancouver, Canada
  20. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  21. Copenhagen, Denmark
  22. New Orleans, USA
  23. Dublin Ireland
  24. Honolulu, USA
  25. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  26. Cancun, Mexico
  27. Venice, Italy
  28. Charleston, USA
  29. Macau, China
  30. Male, Maldives
  31. Long Beach, USA
  32. Savannah, USA
  33. Nassau, The Bahamas

