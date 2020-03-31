Vancouver Gave Out More Than 400 Warnings This Weekend For Not Social Distancing

Apparently many Vancouverites are not getting the message about social distancing, as Vancouver Park Board rangers gave out more than 400 warnings this weekend.

The rangers were situated in popular locations across Vancouver. And it was along the seawall, where rangers gave out many of the tickets.

Rangers issued a total of 431 warnings from Friday to Saturday, reminding people that they must practice social distancing.

While rangers gave out 89 reminders on Friday, there were 109 given out Saturday and 233 on Sunday – when it was the sunniest.

While these tickets were just warnings, Vancouverites could receive $1,000 fines for not practicing social distancing.

It’s important to remember to stay home as much as you can. But if you do go out, avoid popular areas like the seawall.

