Starting in December, eligible young men will be automatically registered for the military draft pool in the U.S. Although, this does not just include male U.S. citizens, but also “every other male person” in the country aged 18 to 25.

For Canadians living south of the border, this means you could be part of the U.S. military draft pool.

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Automatic Registration

Currently, men aged 18 to 25 are required to register for selective service in the situation that a draft is initiated. As for automatic registration, it has been mandated across 46 states and territories since December 2025, though this will soon change.

On March 30, the Selective Service System (SSS) submitted a proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory affairs, noting that automatic registration should be implemented nationwide. Reportedly, the measure has no connection to the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran, and it was passed with bipartisan support months before the conflict.

The U.S. has not had a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.

Will A Draft Happen?

While White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in March that a draft is “not part of the current plan right now,” U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly keeping his options on the table. Trump will not be able to bring the draft back on his own, though. To do that, Congress needs to pass legislation to amend the Military Selective Service Act, which would then authorize the president to do so.

Such a draft would include all eligible men aged 18 to 25 that are registered, with Canadians with dual U.S. citizenship, legal permanent residents, asylum seekers, and “all males with visas of any kind which expired more than 30 days ago” being included. If you are a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, then you are also required to register for selective service even if you live in Canada.

Failure to register for the draft is considered a crime. This can prevent you from receiving state-funded financial aid and employment, among other consequences. You may also be fined up to $250,000 and receive jail time for up to five years.

Immigrants who do not register may also lose their U.S. citizenship.