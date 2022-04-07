14 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (April 8 – 10)

Some people have too many things to do and some not enough. If you are looking for inspiration for the weekend we have you covered. There are plenty of fun ways to spend time in and around the city the weekend and these are only some.

Tyler The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat)

Part of his North American Tour, the Creator will be supported by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

When & Where: April 7 at Pacific Coliseum

Things To Do This Weekend

B.C. Distilled Festival

BC Distilled is British Columbia’s premier artisan distillery festival. Its goal is to celebrate and highlight British Columbia’s distilleries. One event has passed leaving a dinner and a tasting event happening Friday and Saturday.

When & Where: April 8 & 9

Food Truck Wars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Van Food Truck Fest (@gvfoodtruckfest)

Forty food trucks will compete in six categories and offer plenty of options for those in attendance. Here’s a look at who will be competing for your vote across categories such as best meat sweats, plant-based or sweetest treat, among others.

When & Where: April 8 – 10 at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Adult Easter Egg Hunt At Taves Family Farms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘆 (@tavesestatecidery)

If the idea of getting tastefully drunk and stumbling through bushes looking for chocolates excites you, then you are normal; and Taves Estate Cidery in Abbotsford invites you to do just that at their adult Easter egg hunt on Friday and Saturday. There will also be live music, a bonnet competition, hayrides, goats and no children.

When & Where: April 8 and 9 at Taves Estate Cidery

Catch a Vancouver Canucks Game

Watch Vancouver’s pro hockey team play against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday

When & Where: April 9 at Rogers Arena

Odd Society Spirits Hosting Day-Long Ukrainian Snacks Fundraiser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Society Spirits (@oddsocietyspirits)

Dumplings, cabbage rolls and perogies, beer, wine and Odd Society vodka from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m on Sunday with proceeds going to Ukrainians affected by the war.

When & Where: April 10 at 1725 Powell St.

Ongoing Things To Do

When & Where: April 11 – May 1 at 41310 Royalwood Dr.

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

Comedy After Dark

This week’s Friday show features headliner Pardis Parker and is hosted by Wiley Roberts. There are two shows, one at 7:30 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.

When & Where: April 9 at 117 W Pender St.

Catch a $2.99 Movie At Cineplex

Pay only $2.99 per person for a family oriented movie Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. This week’s feature is the Addams Family 2.

When & Where: Saturdays ongoing at participating Cineplex Odeons

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver. Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Where: 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Gardens

The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend so it’s a good time to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

Next Week

Chilliwack Tulip Festival – Begins Monday April 11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Tulip Festival (@chilliwacktulipfest)

If you’re heading to the Chilliwack Tulip Festival from Vancouver, don’t be fooled by the signs for the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. The Fraser Valley’s tulip fields are about to pop off, and if you want to get a look at them note that the 16th edition of the Chilliwack festival begins on Monday April 11.

