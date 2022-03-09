Cineplex Theatres Is Screening Movies For $2.99 This Month

Taking a family of four (two adults, two kids) to the movies could set you back $61.80 without tax or you could take advantage of the Cineplex family deal.

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program lets you pay $2.99 per person and this offer lasts the rest of the month.

On Saturdays, from 11 a.m. onwards people can see cheap movies at participating Cineplex theatres.

The next show is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, Tom and Jerry on March 19 and Arctic Dogs on March 26.

If you visit the ticket link, you can check out which theatres are participating.

Some dates may vary depending on which theatre so be sure to check the form carefully.

Tickets are already on sale.

Cineplex Family Favourites

When: March 12, March 19, March 26

Where: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Admission: $2.99

