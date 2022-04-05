Chilliwack Tulip Festival Opens Next Week With Millions Of Flowers

If you’re heading to the Chilliwack Tulip Festival from Vancouver, don’t be fooled by the signs for the Abbotsford Tulip Festival.

The Fraser Valley’s tulip fields are about to pop off, and if you want to get a look at them note that the 16th edition of the Chilliwack festival begins on Monday April 11.

Tulip Festival

Chilliwack’s is the largest tulip event in B.C. with nine million bulbs set to bloom this year, on 20 acres with 30 different tulip varieties. There are also fields of Hyacinths and Double-Daffodils.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Tulip Festival (@chilliwacktulipfest)

The festival runs from April 11 to May 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The various tulip varieties bloom at different times, with the first few days featuring the early blooming varieties of tulips.

For those who need mobility support, event organizers have ensured the fields will be accessible to them. Wheelchairs and walkers are able to make it to the edge of the fields to see the flowers and will be able to traverse many of the bark-mulch paths but not all and are advised to not try on rainy days. More of the easily accessible fields will bloom later on in the festival. Handicap parking is limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Tulip Festival (@chilliwacktulipfest)

There will be flowers available for purchase, seeds, souvenirs and food.

The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr. just off of Highway 1.

The tulip festival is put on by the same farm that does the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival which takes place at the end of summer.

Dogs on leash are also welcome.

Chilliwack Tulip Festival

When: April 11 – May 1

Where: 41310 Royalwood Dr.

Admission: Ticket prices vary depending on day of attendance, age and if purchased online or the day of.

Parking: Free

