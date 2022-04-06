Backstreet Boys World Tour Coming To Vancouver This Summer

They said they would be back and they were not lying. The Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour is playing Vancouver in the heat of August.

You heard it right, it’s a world tour.

The tour is named for their latest platinum selling album DNA and they will be all over Canada spreading the music.

They are playing two shows in Toronto and one each in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Front row seats are not available, the closest you can get is row nine for $426.48 a ticket.

For those of you who never stopped loving the eternal boys here are some pictures and lesser known facts about them.

Nick Carter

Age: 42

Height: 6’0

Maybe it’s because he is from New York but Nick is the bad boy of the group. He was once charged with a misdemeanoury count of resisting/opposing a law enforcement officer without violence.

Howie Dorough

Age: 48

Height: 5’7″

Florida born Howie was once supposed to sing the national anthem at a high school basketball game but he forgot the lyrics and he felt bad; but, then he sang Unchained Melody at a school talent show and it made all the girls cry and all the boys jealous. Despite the tension in the audience he got a standing ovation when he hit the high note.

Brian Littrell

Age: 47

Height: 5’8″

Brian is from Kentucky and so is Kevin, they are cousins. Some people might not know this but Brian was a wedding singer when he was only 16 years old, wow. Also Brian loves taking pictures with other BSB members and putting them on his Instagram.

Brian with Kevin

Brian with A.J.

A.J. Mclean

Age: 44

Height: 5’9″

Florida man A.J. (Alexander James) was the first member to join BSB. Maybe he stood out because of his early modelling work for JC Penny or his sword fighting abilities, which he has.

Kevin Richardson

Age: 50

Height: 6’1″

Kevin is Brian’s cousin and he is also from Kentucky. He could already ride a horse at age four.

Friends Forever

Backstreet Boys Vancouver Concert 2022

When: August 24

Where: Rogers Arena

Admission: Ranging from $89.95 to $426.48

