12 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Easter Weekend (April 8 – 10)

Easter long weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do.

HSBC Canada Sevens The highly anticipated Rugby Sevens will take over BC Place this weekend, the sixth stop on this year’s World Rugby Sevens Series. Expect hard to miss costumes, loud cheering, and world class athletes putting on a show to remember. When & Where: April 16 – 17, BC Place Glow Ask Alice If you’re looking for a 19+ after dark egg hunt, look no further than Glow Ask Alice. The adults-only event will take place at Carisbrooke Park in North Vancouver. When & Where: Carisbrooke Park, Saturday at 8:00pm Stanley Park Railway Easter Train The popular Stanley Park Easter Train has officially returned and you can board it this weekend. Passes are available for $7 per person, Friday through Sunday. When & Where: April 15 – 18, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Stanley Park. 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Catch a Vancouver Canucks Game

Looking for some live action? Catch the Canucks take on the Arizone Coyotees on Thursday night! Puck drops at 7 p.m.

When & Where: April 14 at Rogers Arena

Ongoing Things To Do

See Cherry Blossoms

The majority of Cherry Blossom trees across Metro Vancouver are in full bloom! Here’s our guides on where to experience the pink magic in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, and the Tri-Cities.

Chilliwack Tulip Festival

Canada’s largest Tulip Festival just opened earlier this week with millions of flowers in bloom. In addition to Tulips, you can also find fields of Hyacinths and Double-Daffodils. Tickets are available online and on-site.

When & Where: Now through May 11, 41310 Royalwood Dr. Chilliwack

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

Comedy After Dark

This week’s show features headliner Todd Ness and Aaron Redd. The show kicks off at 5pm with a dinner option available.

When & Where: Saturday April 16 at 117 W Pender St.

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver. Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Where: 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Gardens

The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend so it’s a good time to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

