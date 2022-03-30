The Top Spots To See Cherry Blossoms in Richmond this Spring

Contrary to what many know, Richmond has hundreds of cherry blossom trees all throughout the city.

Richmond hosts an annual Cherry Blossom Festival that usually takes place in April, but was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still hopeful that it will be able to return in 2021, but if not, there are a number of areas where people can still view these beautiful spring flowers and get some pictures without having to leave the city.

These pretty pink blooms are starting to make their debut and we are rounding up the best places to take in all the cherry blossoms in Richmond.

Best Areas for Cherry Blossoms in Richmond

Garry Point Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Richmond BC (@visitrichmondbc)

Beautiful at any time of year, Garry Point park is lined with cherry blossom trees in Richmond’s Steveston area. There are actually 255 cherry blossom trees in this park alone.

Minoru Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER SE (@bemyamber)

Home to a number of activities, including a race track and field, Minoru park also serves as a great place to go for a walk and take in the beauty of these pink blooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Lindenthaler (@maxvis12)



It has also long-served as a wedding venue, complete with a chapel, making it a great spot for pictures.

Terra Nova Rural Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kent Matthiesen (@kenters55)

At the edge of the city of Richmond and close to the airport, this park is a popular area to play and take in the views of the dykes. It’s naturally a place that harbours the beauty of nature and so a perfect spot to take in cherry blossoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eagles Dare Photo (@eaglesdarephoto)

Even the birds love it.

Larry Berg Flight Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Sahyouni (@sahyuni)

Take your kids to play, watch the planes go by, and don’t forget the camera. This cozy little park (complete with a play globe and mini runway) is lined with cherry blossoms that make it even more beautiful.

Garden City Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _该类_ (@gailei_m)

In the middle of Richmond, you can see these pink streets from the cherry blossom petals that have fallen. The full trees are in the park area and are as vibrant as the sounds of the kids playing in the playground.

