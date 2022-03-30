Where To See Cherry Blossoms in the Tri-Cities This Spring

Tis’ the season for cherry blossoms. If you thought you had to travel into Vancouver to catch these pink blooms, you are mistaken.
The beauty of cherry blossoms are all around Metro Vancouver. Here is your guide to the best spots to chase these beloved cherry blossoms in the Tri-Cities: Port Moody, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam.
If you are planning a day trip, be sure to check out when the peak blooming time is.
Cherry Blossoms in the Tri-Cities
Port Moody
There are pockets of great spots to view cherry blossoms in Port Moody. You can plan for a lovely spring day checking out the blossoms and then heading to a local brewery’s patio.
The best spots include:
- Newport Village
- Port Moody City Hall & Eagle Ridge Hospital
- St John’s Street by Moody Elementary
Coquitlam
Coquitlam is lined with streets with light pink cherry blossoms in full bloom. The trees are full and inspiring beauty in the communities.
Here are the top spots to check out:
- Como Lake
- Town Centre Park
- Percy Perry Stadium
- Lansdowne Dr & Runnel Dr
Port Coquitlam
In Port Coquitlam, you will find pockets of pink cherry blossoms throughout town on various streets and parks. Then afterwards, you can relax and have a picnic at one of the 7 parks where you can now legally have a drink.
Here are the best spots to view them:
- Shaughnessy Street and McAllister Avenue
- Veterans Park
- Robert Hope Outdoor Pool
- Leigh Square
- Meridian Village
Taking Pictures?
