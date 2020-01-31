The Hotel Belmont in Vancouver is home to The Den, The Basement, and The Kitchen, but The Living Room will likely be where you’ll want to spend the most time.

“You know that friend who always says ‘My house is your house? Well…we’re that friend”, their site says.

Aside from the eclectic and colourful decor, The Living Room has done a great job of making the entire space look and feel comfortable. It’s not an accident that the walls are painted in a calming and warm shade of blue.

Their food, via The Kitchen, also leans toward comfort. All of the staples are there: burgers, hot dogs, salads, roasted chicken, pulled-pork sandwiches, wings, nachos, fries. (They also have a dessert menu.)

Then there’s the bar. Correction: the two bars. There’s a variety of beers on tap, including pale ales, lagers, and IPAs, as well as beers by the bottle or can.

If cocktails are more you’re thing, you’ll also have plenty of options, including the New Fashioned, Ramble & Babble, and Elderflower Sour. You can even get bottled cocktails, such as the Crystal Margarita, Pink Flamingo Martinez, and Bedside Nightcap, for $14 each.

Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, scotch, whiskey, and cognac are also on the drink menu, along with various white and red wines. Did we mention that there’s Happy Hour? There’s Happy Hour. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm daily, various beers and wines will be available for $5 or $6, so it’s bound to be a good time.

All-in-all, The Living Room in Vancouver’s Hotel Belmont has a space that can serve up to 179 people, with a full-service lounge, 3 projectors, 7 TV’s, and some arcade games thrown in for good measure.

Add this to the list of Vancouver’s best hangout spots, along with The Den Arcade & Drinkery; One Under, which has some world-class golf-simulators; and the 3,000 square-feet, 3-bar Emerald Supper Club. You’ll love to go, but you might hate that you can’t stay.

