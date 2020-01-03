One dessert shop worthy of your bucket list is just waiting for you to devour their treats. Check out the highly Instagrammable Stuffies Pastries Cafe.

That is, if you can stand eating them. Their signature menu item, known as Stuffies look like a stuffed animal (that you can eat).

Customers can choose what shape they want, between either a teddy bear or a gold fish. Then you can select the filling—vanilla or red velvet.

They’re dipped and sprinkled to your liking for one decadent treat you won’t be able to get enough of. They’re also pretty easy on the wallet too.

You can get one for 60 cents, eight for $4, a dozen for $6 or 24 for just $11.50.

Get some soft-serve to accompany your Stuffies, with a variety of flavours and toppings (Choco Heaven, Buttery Caramel, Beary Beary, Orient Express or Exotic Tropical). They also whip up Cro-Tai, which is a large gold fish shaped croissant filled with savoury or sweet fillings. For sweet, they have cinnamon, Nutella, blueberry and vanilla. For savoury options, try their pizza, tuna salad, ham & cheese or Thai chicken varieties. As far as drinks go, they have a variety of coffee & teas, including an iced matcha and iced chocolate. Luckily for us, they have two locations, with one in Surrey and the other in North Vancouver.

Where: Locations in Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre and at 1571 Oxford Street in North Vancouver

For more must-try dessert places across the region, check out our Food section.