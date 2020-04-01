With State of Emergency Extended, The Next 14 Days Could Be Crucial

As B.C. reaches more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, Premier John Horgan is extending the provincial State of Emergency.

Horgan held a press conference Tuesday evening, telling Canadians to do their part by continuing to stay home. He said the next 14 days could be crucial as to how we defeat the virus.

When Horgan originally announced a provincial State of Emergency, it was meant to last just two weeks; now it will go on until April 14, 2020.

That means most businesses will remain closed and people must stay home as much as possible.

“What we do today will affect what our doctors, nurses and first responders face in the days and weeks ahead,” said Horgan. “There are early signs that our actions are making a difference, and we can’t stop now.”

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently said B.C. has cut the rate of COVID-19 cases down by half, simply from practising self-isolation.

Additionally, she said earlier this week, that 45% of patients have already recovered. B.C. is seeing the highest rate of recovery in Canada.

As part of the State of Emergency, buildings across B.C. are being turned into makeshift hospitals, including Vancouver Convention Centre.

The government has put several measures in place to ensure Canadians can help flatten the curve, but it’s important for residents to do their part as well.

“I want to thank all of you who are doing your part by staying at home, and by helping your friends, your neighbours and people in need. You might not see it from your living room, but everyone in B.C. is pulling together,” said Horgan.

